Barry's Bootcamp opens their biggest location to date in Toronto

By Michelle Jobin

Somewhere in the middle of my first class at the brand new Barry’s Bootcamp location in Toronto my instructor reminds me of a rather important point:

“You didn’t come here for easy!”

No, I didn’t.

And really, few people haul themselves to a gym for “easy” anymore. What I and a growing number of people are looking for from their workouts is efficient, effective and most likely transformative. Get in, get fit, get out and get on with the day.

This is the essence of what Barry’s Bootcamp has been offering for almost 20 years at locations throughout the U.S., the U.A.E. and Europe. Now, their biggest studio to date has opened in Toronto in the quickly evolving Entertainment District and it’s already gaining a following. The studio had been open for three days when I was there, and there were a few people who mentioned they had already done a few classes.

Barry’s workouts change constantly but are based on speed and incline intervals on the treadmill interspersed with floor intervals of targeted strength exercises. The combination ends up being 25-30 minutes of each in the one-hour class.

There are full-body strength days, abs and arms, legs and butt, and so on. If for whatever reason you’d prefer to skip the treadmill, there is an option to do a “double floor” class.

Beginners don’t have to worry — while the instructors give you suggestions for your treadmill settings and what weights you should be lifting, it is entirely up to you. There were at least a few people that walked the treadmill intervals during my class, and that is just fine because that is what worked for them.

Once inside Barry’s signature dimly-lit, red room with catchy playlist and Barry’s very fit, friendly and motivating instructors, it’s easy to get swept up in the energy of the class and push a little out of one’s comfort zone. That is exactly where you want to be if you are working on improving overall fitness. It may not be as much targeted attention as a personal trainer, but it’s a very results-oriented workout, and excellent if you are driven by the group atmosphere. It’s also likely to be less expensive.

There is also stretch class on offer called RELEASE, which is just the thing you’ll need after a few of Barry’s regular classes (trust me). Take the luxurious facilities and add towels, and a smoothie snack bar with recovery nutrients in mind, and it’s all a very attractive package.

Prices are single classes for $32, five classes for $155, 10 for $300, or 50 for $1360.

Barry’s Bootcamp Toronto, 310 Richmond St. W., Unit 1, 647-631-2287