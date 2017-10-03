Fall Stage Guide: Dance like everyone is watching

By Ron Johnson

Published:

Red Sky Performance’s ‘Backbone’ is part of the new Canadian Stage contemporary dance season

The top contemporary dance works on tap for T.O. this fall.

Unsound does Halloween
Internationally renowned Polish festival Unsound has been one of the highlights of the Luminato Festival in years past. This year, Luminato presents a Halloween version at the Sony Centre, including a piece on Oct. 27 called Halloween High, featuring Indiana musician Jlin teaming up with U.K. choreographer Wayne McGregor — apparently inspired by the sequencing of his entire genome — featuring dancers from Company Wayne McGregor. On Nov. 3, composers of the score to Netflix hit Stranger Things perform live as part of Halloween Hangover.

House Guests
House Guests is a unique, site-specific work created right inside the home of Corpus’s artistic director (8 Baden St.). Just 20 guests at a time can take part in this contemporary work by strolling through 14 different spaces including a bedroom and a parking spot, all transformed with dance, Theatre of the Absurd and installations. Already limited in number, tickets are going fast. House Guests premieres Nov. 21 and runs until Dec. 16.

Backbone
Toronto’s Red Sky Performance created this new work to explore the spine of the continents, as part of Canadian Stage's 30th anniversary season. Eight dancers bring to life this intense and powerful piece, described by Red Sky artistic director Sandra Laronde as “a highly physical, raw and demanding show. The performers are not only extraordinary dancers, but also high level athletes.” Backbone runs at the Berkeley Street Theatre, Nov. 2 to 12, Canadianstage.com.

Caminos 2017
This festival of new work by Pan-American, Indigenous and Latinx artists features productions across many artistic genres, from dance and performance art to music and film, including a performance by new Polaris Prize winner Lido Pimienta. Caminos runs at the Aki Studio and Ada Slaight Hall of Daniels Spectrum, Oct. 4 to 8, Nativeearth.ca.Slaight Hall of Daniels Spectrum, Oct. 4 to 8.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Ron Johnson is the editor of Post City Magazines. Follow him on Twitter @TheRonJohnson.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Polaris Prize-winning Lido Pimienta performs at CAMINOS arts festival this weekend

Polaris Prize-winning Lido Pimienta performs at CAMINOS arts festival this weekend

Lido Pimienta is one of the performers at CAMINOS 2017 — a festival of new work by Pan-American, Indigenous and Latinx artists. It runs from Oct. 4 - 8 at the Aki Studio and Artscape Daniels Spectrum.
Posted 14 hours ago
The tallest building in Richmond Hill approved by OMB

The tallest building in Richmond Hill approved by OMB

The building, at 9218 Yonge St., in the Yonge and 16th Avenue Key Development Area, will be 29 storeys high, much higher than the town official planning policy 20-storey limit parameters. However, this approval did not pass without a fight from councillors and staff planners with the Town of Richmond Hill.
Posted 18 hours ago
Lights: The Juno Award winner tells us about her fourth studio album

Lights: The Juno Award winner tells us about her fourth studio album

Canadian alt-pop princess Lights has been busy since the release of her last Juno Award–winning 2014 album Little Machines. In the last three years she’s been working on her first concept album and fourth studio album, Skin&Earth.
Posted 2 days ago
Mark Breslin’s guide to Toronto’s six best comedy shows this season

Mark Breslin’s guide to Toronto’s six best comedy shows this season

Looking for some big chuckles this fall? — check out these shows
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module