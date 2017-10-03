Fall Stage Guide: Dance like everyone is watching

By Ron Johnson

Red Sky Performance’s ‘Backbone’ is part of the new Canadian Stage contemporary dance season

The top contemporary dance works on tap for T.O. this fall.

Unsound does Halloween

Internationally renowned Polish festival Unsound has been one of the highlights of the Luminato Festival in years past. This year, Luminato presents a Halloween version at the Sony Centre, including a piece on Oct. 27 called Halloween High, featuring Indiana musician Jlin teaming up with U.K. choreographer Wayne McGregor — apparently inspired by the sequencing of his entire genome — featuring dancers from Company Wayne McGregor. On Nov. 3, composers of the score to Netflix hit Stranger Things perform live as part of Halloween Hangover.

House Guests

House Guests is a unique, site-specific work created right inside the home of Corpus’s artistic director (8 Baden St.). Just 20 guests at a time can take part in this contemporary work by strolling through 14 different spaces including a bedroom and a parking spot, all transformed with dance, Theatre of the Absurd and installations. Already limited in number, tickets are going fast. House Guests premieres Nov. 21 and runs until Dec. 16.

Backbone

Toronto’s Red Sky Performance created this new work to explore the spine of the continents, as part of Canadian Stage's 30th anniversary season. Eight dancers bring to life this intense and powerful piece, described by Red Sky artistic director Sandra Laronde as “a highly physical, raw and demanding show. The performers are not only extraordinary dancers, but also high level athletes.” Backbone runs at the Berkeley Street Theatre, Nov. 2 to 12, Canadianstage.com.

Caminos 2017

This festival of new work by Pan-American, Indigenous and Latinx artists features productions across many artistic genres, from dance and performance art to music and film, including a performance by new Polaris Prize winner Lido Pimienta. Caminos runs at the Aki Studio and Ada Slaight Hall of Daniels Spectrum, Oct. 4 to 8, Nativeearth.ca.Slaight Hall of Daniels Spectrum, Oct. 4 to 8.