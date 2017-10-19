Is this the ‘Forgotten Corner of Thornhill’?

Lack of parking and playgrounds key issues for residents who feel neglected

By Jo-Ann Craine

The buildings of Glen Park Apartments

A building complex, Glen Park Apartments, at the northeast corner of Yonge Street and Clark Avenue is now deemed the “Forgotten Corner of Thornhill” by some residents. A new Facebook page of the same name was established in late July, calling for city officials and building management to address concerns over lack of sufficient infrastructure.

According to longtime resident Sandra McLeod, residents found themselves without visitor parking on the premises due to a long construction schedule that required the parking lot to be repaved. In the fall of 2016, a paid parking kiosk was put up for visitors until residents met with city officials this past August and exemptions for street parking were granted on adjacent Clark Avenue, Dudley Avenue and Morgan Avenue.

Michael Neill, who leads the Forgotten Corner group, remains critical.

“[Clark] is a two-lane road, and it’s impossible to park there without causing accidents,” he said.

The exemption expired on Sept. 2, and since the parking resurfacing hasn’t been completed, an extension for street parking was approved.

“This is all about bringing democracy back to where it belongs.”

According to City of Markham By-law and Regulatory Services acting manager, Chris Alexander, there is no legal requirement for property owners to provide on-site visitor parking.

However, he added, “I’m surprised we haven’t had more complaints with regards to this in the past.”

Another issue that residents are concerned about is a lack of recreational infrastructure. Karen Ewen, daughter of McLeod, grew up in Glen Park, and has lived there with her own family for 12 years. She has two school-age children but complains of a lack of space for them to play.

“It’s just fenced-in grass,” said Ewen. “They bricked a little path and there was a bench, but I don’t think it’s there anymore. There’s a big sign that says, ‘No ball playing in this area.’ ”

Alexander confirmed that since owners didn’t pave over the original zoned green space, they haven’t violated any by-laws.

Currently, about 1,000 people live in the four-building complex, and Ewen believes that at least half of the residents are families with children.

McLeod said, “I would just like it to be so that people are treated fairly and with kindness. It seems like we’re just a number.”

The DMS Group, which manages Glen Park Apartments, did not respond to a request for comment.