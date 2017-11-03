Celebrating 95 years of giant vegetables and butter sculptures

By Post City Staff

Look out for the national Holstein show featuring everybody’s fave cows.

Bunnies, butter tarts and beeswax, oh my! Come crisper temps, hitting up the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair with the family is something of a tradition. Taking over Exhibition Place from Nov. 3-12, the 95th edition of the sprawling fair has got so much going on it’s hard to know where to begin. You’ve got your farm-to-table zone, where the kids can chat with beekeepers, take a virtual tour of a dairy farm and more. You’ve got Olympians flying through the air on horseback. You’ve got dogs tearing through obstacle courses at top speed (and bunnies, well, hopping along as they do). Oh, and anyone keen for a thrill can check out the brand new demonstration featuring birds of prey. Eek! And lest we forget, that butter sculpting is always pretty impressive.…