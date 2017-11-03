Midtown stars speak out about Weinstein encounters

T.O.’s Sarah Polley and Mia Kirshner published op-eds last month.

By Post City Staff

Last month, Forest Hill actor Mia Kirshner and North York filmmaker Sarah Polley came forward with personal accounts of inappropriate encounters with Harvey Weinstein, one week after the New York Times published a story detailing allegations of decades of sexual harassment against him. Polley, who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times, explained how Weinstein told her she would benefit from having a “close relationship” with him. Polley told him she was not very interested in acting and indicated he was wasting his time. Kirshner, who wrote in the Globe and Mail, chose not to detail her encounter with Weinstein but instead put foward a plan on how unions like ACTRA can help stop this culture of sexual harassment in the industry. The Weinstein scandal also kick-started the #MeToo hashtag across social media to show that nearly every woman has experienced sexual harassment or assault.