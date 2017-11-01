Partners in love, life and food

Frank Parhizgar and Shawn Cooper met 15 years ago at Rosedale’s now-closed Lakes.

By Post City Staff

Published:

IMAGE: CJ BAEK

Midtown’s foodscape is about to get a hot new entry with FK Wine Bar. The pair behind Frank’s Kitchen — chef Frank Parhizgar, with his famed ponytail, and manager-of-all Shawn Cooper — have hoofed it uptown after shuttering their Little Italy space.

“We closed shop because we had to end our partnership with our financial backer,” says Cooper. But it hasn’t been a holidaze for the duo.

“We’ve been working the entire time on obtaining a small business loan, finding the perfect space and location, and now doing a complete renovation,” Cooper says.

FK Wine Bar is coming to 770 St. Clair Ave. W. at the month’s end. It’ll be bigger than Frank’s Kitchen with a roomy patio, too. With the duo’s “everything from scratch” MO still in place, the strip’s truly on the up and up.

