Raising a flag for Chinese-Canadian pride

By Post City Staff

A dancer shares a 2,000-year-old tradition at the Markham Civic Centre.

Last month, Chinese flags were raised in Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill in honour of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The event, hosted by the Federation of Chinese Canadians in York Region, sought to recognize Chinese-Canadians as the largest group of visible minorities in York Region and celebrate the rich culture of the community.

This was the sixth annual National Day of PRC Flag Raising event, and it gathered hundreds to the three scheduled flag raisings, including local council representatives, members of Parliament Majid Jowhari and Deb Schulte, as well as mayors Dave Barrow and Frank Scarpitti. The event featured dragon dancers, young martial artists and Chinese fan dancers.