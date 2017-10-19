Too Close to Call: Toronto’s frightful faceoff By Jessica Wei



In one corner, Dracula from Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror, in the other, Canada’s Wonderland’s Little Dead Riding Hood. Who reigns supreme in this T.O. Halloween creep-out contest? Nosferatu is a big influence. Who are your role models? Jason from Friday the 13th.

I picked up my best stalking skills from that guy. The neck, of course. Most delicious part of a human? Actually, I prefer werewolf meat. Eyeballs are best. Skewered over a fire. Humans are just for torturing. I stay in Toronto. There are a lot of

hospitals with blood to spare. Where do you go when it’s not Halloween? The forests of Alaska are hauntingly

spectacular year round. That I can transform into a bat. Biggest misconception people have of you? That I’m out to kill everyone.

I only kill werewolves. I torture humans. Big difference. You’ll find me and my friends

prowling around Casa Loma’s gardens and tunnels. It’ll be a frightfully delightful time. Where will you be this Halloween? Creeping around the

Forest of Fear at the Canada’s Wonderland Halloween Haunt.

You should come! Though I can’t guarantee you’ll leave. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 31;

Tickets $40 From Sept. 30 to Oct. 31;

Tickets $31.99

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.