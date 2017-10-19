Too Close to Call: Toronto’s frightful faceoff
By Jessica Wei
Published:
In one corner, Dracula from Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror, in the other, Canada’s Wonderland’s Little Dead Riding Hood. Who reigns supreme in this T.O. Halloween creep-out contest?
|
Nosferatu is a big influence.
|Who are your role models?
|
Jason from Friday the 13th.
|The neck, of course.
|Most delicious part of a human?
|Actually, I prefer werewolf meat. Eyeballs are best. Skewered over a fire. Humans are just for torturing.
|I stay in Toronto. There are a lot of
hospitals with blood to spare.
|Where do you go when it’s not Halloween?
|The forests of Alaska are hauntingly
spectacular year round.
|That I can transform into a bat.
|Biggest misconception people have of you?
|That I’m out to kill everyone.
I only kill werewolves. I torture humans. Big difference.
|You’ll find me and my friends
prowling around Casa Loma’s gardens and tunnels. It’ll be a frightfully delightful time.
|Where will you be this Halloween?
|Creeping around the
Forest of Fear at the Canada’s Wonderland Halloween Haunt.
You should come! Though I can’t guarantee you’ll leave.
|From Sept. 29 to Oct. 31;
Tickets $40
|From Sept. 30 to Oct. 31;
Tickets $31.99