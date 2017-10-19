Too Close to Call: Toronto’s frightful faceoff

By Jessica Wei

Published:

In one corner, Dracula from Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror, in the other, Canada’s Wonderland’s Little Dead Riding Hood. Who reigns supreme in this T.O. Halloween creep-out contest?

Nosferatu is a big influence.

 Who are your role models?

Jason from Friday the 13th.
I picked up my best stalking skills from that guy.
The neck, of course.  Most delicious part of a human? Actually, I prefer werewolf meat. Eyeballs are best. Skewered over a fire. Humans are just for torturing. 
I stay in Toronto. There are a lot of 
hospitals with blood to spare.		 Where do you go when it’s not Halloween? The forests of Alaska are hauntingly 
spectacular year round. 
That I can transform into a bat.  Biggest misconception people have of you? That I’m out to kill everyone.
I only kill werewolves. I torture humans. Big difference. 
You’ll find me and my friends
prowling around Casa Loma’s gardens and tunnels. It’ll be a frightfully delightful time. 		 Where will you be this Halloween? Creeping around the
Forest of Fear at the Canada’s Wonderland Halloween Haunt. 
You should come! Though I can’t guarantee you’ll leave. 
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 31;
Tickets $40		   From Sept. 30 to Oct. 31;
Tickets $31.99
Jessica Wei is an associate editor for Post City. She has lived and worked as a journalist in Montreal, Hong Kong and, now, Toronto. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

