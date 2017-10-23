Two towers planned for Yonge-Roselawn

Proposal put forward in wake of controversial bank demolition

By Samantha Peksa

A rendering by architectsAlliance shows the nine-storey podium below the two towers

Toronto-based developer Main and Main, responsible for the contentious demolition of the 110-year-old Bank of Montreal building earlier this year, has recently submitted plans to the City of Toronto for the site.

The proposal for 2400–2444 Yonge St., on the southwest corner of Yonge Street and Roselawn Avenue, calls for two residential towers of 27 and 23 storeys over a nine-storey podium with commercial space on the ground floor and six three-storey townhouses facing onto Roselawn Avenue. The developer has proposed to demolish all existing retail space still standing on the site, which includes the Restoration Hardware building.

At the time the proposal was drafted, none of the buildings were listed or designated on the city’s Toronto Heritage Register.

The Goldberg Group did acknowledge city planning staff’s intentions to designate the properties at 2430 and 2434 Yonge St. in a planning report drafted for the developer in June.

“Should on-site heritage implications arise during the process of this application, such issues will be considered at that time with potential revisions to plans to accommodate the desired heritage objective,” reads the report.

The Restoration Hardware building and adjacent property have since been designated on the city’s heritage register under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act. The designation gives Toronto City Council the authority to refuse an application that will adversely affect the property's heritage attributes.

Linda McCarthy, of Lytton Park Residents’ Organization Inc., would like to see both buildings preserved.

“We will work very hard to maintain these two buildings,” she said. “Main and Main’s refusal to delay and subsequent demolition of the Bank of Montreal, focused everyone’s attention on heritage preservation.”

Councillor Christin Carmichael Greb, of Ward 16, Eglinton-Lawrence, said the site is meant for mid-rise, not a tower.

“It doesn’t matter what parks or what other amenities they put in there. I don’t support it, and I’m hoping planning [staff] doesn’t support it,” she said.

But a precedent may already have been set. A 28-storey tower at 2360 Yonge St. was approved at the Ontario Municipal Board in 2016. And a 27-storey tower overtop of Postal Station K was approved by the city before that.

City planner Diane Silver said she anticipates the planning report will come to community council Nov. 14 with a public consultation held this fall.