Mayor Tory wins big while 2018 Toronto election results offer very few surprises

The 2018 Toronto election sees Mayor Tory victorious in a landslide alongside other familiar faces returned to office

By Ron Johnson

John Tory won another term as mayor of Toronto with more than 63 per cent of the vote

Forty per cent. Six out of every 10 people in the city decided this election was not worth their time for one reason or another. Thanks for nothing.

This election could have been different. Premier Doug Ford monkeying up the works should have lit a fire under the rumps of Toronto voters to look beyond the familiar incumbents and elect a council full of energetic people who actually represent the entire city. Fat chance.

Today, we have the whopping total of four new councillors. So, that’s 21 out of 25 wards returning incumbents — an 84 per cent rate of return is right on par with the usual incumbency rate that hovers around 90 per cent. And that’s with two wards that didn’t even have incumbents, one that elected the father of an incumbent, and one that was only an incumbent via byelection. So, really, did any incumbents actually lose at all?

Our new voices include Mike Colle, who is really an old voice having been an MPP and councillor for decades and is also the father of outgoing councillor Josh Colle. Did he even have to campaign or was his name enough?

In addition, Jennifer McKelvie and conservative, subway-backer Cynthia Lai won in Scarborough and Brad Bradford in Beaches-East York, who moved ahead in the polls only after garnering the support and the robocalls of Mayor John Tory. I’m sure that won’t come back to haunt him.

The city could have had some exciting new voices such as Amber Morley in Etobicoke and Tiffany Ford in North York instead of councillors that have been on the job for many somewhat uneventful decades.

City council has continued to set a disturbingly low bar when it comes to diversity.

Considering the latest census states that more than 50 per cent of residents identify as non-white, why does the makeup of council continue to look like a meeting of the Loyal Order of Water Buffalo from the 1960s instead of the Toronto that everyone sees every other day of the year.

That’s a problem.

Faith Goldy, the fringe mayoral candidate who has expressed white nationalist views garnered more votes than any other candidate not named John Tory or Jennifer Keesmaat.

Again, that’s a problem.

So, sure, at 8:58 p.m., John Tory made his way to the podium to the sounds of the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up,” shaking hand after hand and basking in the glow of a resounding electoral win.

The contest was over a few minutes after the polls closed as Tory cruised to victory with more than 60 per cent of the final vote, well ahead of the numbers from his first victory in 2014 against stiffer competition in Doug Ford and Olivia Chow.

He won in every ward across the city from the suburbs to the heart of the downtown and that’s a good thing. He was the clear and predictable choice.

And that was the scenario across the city as boring race after boring race played out as polls had stated that they would.

With the Ontario PC’s collapsing the number of wards down to 25, one of the big questions was whether the lefties or the righties would gain control of council.

And the answer is, well, the council might be a bit more conservative than it was yesterday but it’s a mixed bag and with a smaller city council Mayor Tory has no choice but to work with the more progressive side of council, especially with a few wild cards in the deck.

So, not much has changed.

Like always, the suburbs were won by more conservative-minded councillors and the opposite played out downtown.

But with the new ward structure, it means some incumbent councillors had to inevitably lose as they faced off against each other in what some describe as the municipal version of the Hunger Games.

And, one of the casualties was quite possibly the city’s most reviled councillor, Giorgio Mammoliti who lost to the more left-leaning Anthony Perruzza. In Scarborough, Twitter aficionado and faithful John Tory soldier Norm Kelly is also finished. Despite boasting 746,000 social media followers he couldn’t even get 10,000 people to vote for him. He lost to former Liberal MP Jim Karygiannis.

Other long-serving suburban councillors that are out of jobs this morning include: Vincent Crisanti, John Campbell, Frank Di Giorgio, Maria Augimeri, Michelle Holland-Berardinetti and Mary Fragedakis.

Downtown, it was a victory for all the usual progressive councillors: Gord Perks, Joe Cressy, Mike Layton, Kristyn Wong-Tam all winning easily.

Midtown Toronto saw a few of the city’s closest and most interesting races.

In Toronto St. Paul’s, Josh Matlow, official thorn in the side of John Tory, won a resounding victory over fellow progressive and popular councillor Joe Mihevc, despite Mihevc getting the endorsement from Tory.

Just to the north, incumbent councillor Christin Carmichael Greb lost her bid to return to office to Mike Colle who won 41.3 per cent of the vote. Other lucky incumbents include Ana Bailao who won easily, and Jaye Robinson who defeated popular Leaside councillor Jon Burnside in a close vote.

In another interesting race in North York, incumbent Willowdale councillor John Filion won another term despite having temporarily retired from office before re-entering the race after the ward structure changed. And, he defeated Lily Cheng, one of the two people he endorsed after his quickie retirement, who had a strong showing nonetheless getting 19.7 per cent of the vote. Oh, the interesting times in Willowdale.

So, back to “Start Me Up.” What exactly is it that we’ve started?

It seems council will be made up of a very similar crew, just fewer of them. Will we see much difference this time around now that there are only 25 councillors from across the political spectrum? Don’t count on it.

In his acceptance speech, Tory was adamant that he wanted to reach all the neighbourhoods of the city, and he wanted to make sure that “no groups of people are left out.” I hope that is what has started here today. That we recognize what the city has become, the divide that continues to grow, and we set to work on where we need to go.

But remember that old adage, if you didn’t vote, you wave your right to complain.