Canadian artist Adrian Stimson on how he met his husband Happy Grove

In this week's episode of CBC's In The Making, viewers will meet Stimson and learn about his work

By Nikki Gill

L-R: Happy Grove and Adrian Stimson

CBC’s newly launched documentary series, In The Making, follows Sean O’Neill across the globe as he speaks with legendary Canadian talents.

This week’s episode, airing Oct. 5, will feature Adrian Stimson, a Siksika (Blackfoot) artist and residential school survivor, who uses art as a force for healing. Stimson is known for his gender-shifting parody of Buffalo Bill, called Buffalo Boy, that challenges colonialism with humour.

In the episode, we meet Stimson’s partner Ian, who changed his name to Happy Grove.

Here we chat with Stimson about their love story.

How they met

Ian (Happy) and I first met at a gallery he was a partner in. I had gone to this gallery before but had never met him. I was going in to purchase a gift for a friend when I saw him. A couple of buddies of mine were with me, and as we left I asked my friends who he was and they thought that he was in a relationship, to which I said, “That’s too bad.”

The first date

After I thought he was unavailable, my friends phoned his friends and determined that he was single and then invited me to their Christmas party. I went and we instantly connected, but unfortunately he was going out of town for Christmas, but we did arrange for our first date in the new year at a restaurant in Calgary called Cilantro. As I left the Christmas party, we shared our first kiss. At Cilantro, we had a lovely dinner and shared about ourselves and it was obvious that we liked each other. After dinner we made arrangements for him to come out to my place in the country the following weekend. It was weird as we both had very strong feelings for each other and were not sure where this was going to go.

The courtship

We spent a lot of time going on walks, riding our mountain bikes, having dinners and sleepovers. We were just very happy and knew that we loved each other and that we were going to be together. It was a giddy time.

The proposal

It was a surprise proposal and marriage on my part. It was before same sex marriage came to be. I invited all our friends to lunch at the River Cafe in Calgary, I had arranged it all and told my friends to keep it under wraps. Ian (Happy) told me later that he was a bit mad at them as they seemed to not want to talk to him before we all sat down for lunch. As we began lunch I went around the table and told each person how much I loved them. Ian (Happy) was totally wondering, “What the hell is going on?” I then ended with him and told him how much I loved him and popped the question. It took him a second as he was a bit stunned, then he said yes and we went on to have a wonderful lunch with our friends, celebrating our union.

The wedding

When same sex marriage became legal, we decided to get married legally. My father was a Justice of the Peace for Alberta and was able to marry people, so we asked him if he would marry us and he did. We got legally married on the Siksika Nation in my family home in 2005, although we had been together since 1991.

The family

We did try and have biological children, but it did not work out. However, we were able to create our family in the Indigenous way. We adopted our dearest friend Lori’s children, with her permission of course, as we were in their lives and becoming more and more involved so it seemed appropriate. Our children are adults now, Bianca, Nigel, Dakota and Nian. We love them dearly and are able to see them on a regular basis. Our oldest son lives with us and now that we are all spread out around the country, we get together for holidays and at our cabin in Saskatchewan. We also have another son, our eldest son Adam, he is a performance artist in San Francisco. We adopted him at Burning Man, he is in his ’70s and we treat him like our own.

Balancing careers and marriage

Throughout our time together, we have made many changes and several moves. We love adventure and embrace the changes as they come. We have no expectations of each other, other than to love and accept each other.

Shared interests

We are both interested in everything we do individually and together. Happy is amazingly supportive of my arts career and likewise I am supportive of his interior design career. We love working together and accomplish a lot when we set our sights on a project.

Life after retirement

We live our lives like we are retired, so it looks a lot like it looks now. We hope to turn our home into an artist residency which would allow us to spend more time at home, tending our gardens and building things.