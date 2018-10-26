Canada's largest international art fair kicks off in Toronto this weekend

Everything you need to know about Art Toronto 2018

By Post City Staff

Focus: California is the theme of this year's main exhibit, with a movie-in-the-park set-up on astro turf around the space

Art Toronto, Canada's largest international art fair for modern and contemporary art, is on this weekend. This will be the show's 19th year at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, with an impressive array of galleries, curators and solo artists, all ready to talk with the city's most discerning art enthusiasts.

The show runs from Oct. 26 - 29, with several tours and speaker series scheduled throughout the four-day event, meaning the folks in attendance are sure to be in for an eventful and educational time. Plus, the Drake restaurant has partnered with Art Toronto to bring some artistic fare to the fair with Art Bistro.

This year's main exhibition showcases work on canvass and video to reflect on the shifting emotional and physical landscapes of the Golden State. Focus: California, in conjunction with the design initiative The Park has set up AstroTurf and benches with video and audio presentations around the massive space to give off the movie-in-the-park vibe California is famously known for.



Ottawa's Meryl McMaster has work depicting her Plains Cree heritage at the show

There are also exhibitors from all around the world set up inside, with a few must-see artists featured in the solo section, such as German light artist Regine Schumann and Toronto-based artist Tessar Lo. Tyler Bright Hilton also has a display of his framed comic book–style sketches and Ottawa's Meryl McMaster is there too with her work depicting her Plains Cree heritage on-site.



A massive piece by Toronto artist Tessar Lo

Suprisingly, with this year's theme being the home of Silicon Valley, there isn't much in the way of technical art or work with virtual reality — except for one or two pieces. But there's still lots to see, like the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Oded Balilty's work based out of Israel, on display with the Zemack Contemporary Art gallery from Tel Aviv. There's also a really intriguing piece by Toronto artist ​Natalka Husar hanging in the Angell Gallery display that challenges female personas in the most unique way.



A piece by German light artist Regine Schumann

So if you're into art, want to scout out some cool pieces, or just sit in a different perspective for a day, Art Toronto 2018 runs until 8pm on Saturday and 6pm Sunday and Monday. Admission into the show costs $22 per person for adults and can be purchased online.

Art Toronto 2018, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W., North Building