Toronto family's Halloween display is on another level

Goblins and ghouls make this Lytton Park home spook central

By Post City Staff

The elaborate display is not for the faint of heart

It was a ghoulish but great day 18 years ago when twin boys were born on Halloween, of all days. Sounds like the beginnings of a horror flick, right? Well, in reality, it’s simply the story of how a family in Lytton Park picked up the hobby of lavishly adorning their front yard with monsters and props each Halloween.

Trevor Blakely, father of twins born on Oct. 31, Fletcher and Gunnar, started this as a way to get his sons’ friends over to the house on his boys’ birthday. Now, all three generations work together to decorate, give out candy, and make it a night to remember for everyone in the neighbourhood. Scottie Wildman, Blakely's wife and mother of their four children, is also involved in the festivities alongside their two daughters Davis and Hayden. Plus ​Wildman's mom also gets in on the fun and turns into a witch for the night.

"Some people go over to their mother in law's for dinner on a Sunday night but instead I asked her to come to my house, dress as a witch and give out the candy. I am a bit scared of her so I knew she would be perfect as a witch. And God help the kid that tries to steal an extra treat," Blakely says.



Trick-or-treaters should beware of hiding Blakelys

Now that the kids have gotten older, it’s a passion project and the house is decorated by mid-October each year.

"There are two distinct camps in our house and you need to fight for your vision," Blakely says. "I like gore, Scottie likes scary, Gunnar and Fletcher like giving out Fun Dip and Davis and Hayden feel strongly that we have at least two choices of chocolate bar."

It's all fun and games, but if you bring your little ones to the home, beware — not all the monsters are pretend. The Blakelys also dress up and hide amid the decorations waiting for the right chance to spook you out.

"Some people have approached us to have a donation box but Scottie and I agree that this is one night when we want everyone to just come out and just enjoy themselves and nothing is asked of them," Blakely says. "To scare is to care and we love this neighbourhood."