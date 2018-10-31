Get your ghoul on tonight with these 10 Toronto events for Halloween

Celebrate the thinning of the veil by doing the Time Warp or scaring yourself silly

By Cassie Tatone

Meet this friendly face at Where Dark Things Dwell

It’s Halloween and the veil between our world and that of the dead is thinning for one night only. So, plan accordingly! Whether you’re taking out the kids, or going out with your friends, there’s something for everyone, and at every scare-level. We've put together a list of our favourite events happening on Halloween night across Toronto.

Where Dark Things Dwell

For sheer terror, visit Black Creek Pioneer Village on Halloween night. The entire village is reminiscent of about a hundred different horror movies, so adding an escape room element is enough to put us over the edge. Bring your game face.

Where: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy.

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Tickets: $42

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Piling into the Hot Docs Cinema to watch the classic movie with the long-running Toronto shadow cast on stage being their wacky selves is, for many, the only way to spend Halloween. Audience participation is encouraged so be sure to bring along a bag of props and get ready to Time Warp your heart out.

Where: 506 Bloor St. W.

Time: 7:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15

Haunted Mansion Scavenger Hunt

Cannabis & Coffee presents their second scavenger hunt of the season after their legalization day bash. The details have been kept relatively hushed, so be sure to get to Campbell House for more information at 7:10 pm and to register your team of up to four. Entry fee is by donation, or non-perishable food items. Make sure to dress up — there’s a prize for best costume.

Where: Campbell House, 160 Queen St. W.

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: By donation or non-perishable food items. Register at Cannabis & Coffee



The Haunted Walk is held at various locations across Toronto

Take a Haunted Walk

Take your pick of any of the spooky tours the folks over at The Haunted Walk have curated for you. Curious about the University of Toronto’s haunted past? Try out a campus tour for a history lesson filled with secret tunnels, romantic affairs, and more. Or maybe you’ve heard about the haunted Mackenzie House and want to see it for yourself. Choose from a number of tours and get ready.

When: Select walks on until December

Where: Various locations across the city

Tickets: $23 - $66

Watch a super scary classic movie

A number of repertory cinemas around town are screening some seriously scary flicks on the night of Halloween. In the east end, the Fox Theatre has a classic fright-inducing double-bill with The Shining at 6:45 p.m. followed by Halloween at 9:30 p.m. The Royal is featuring a contemporary horror film, Andrzej Zulawski's Possession.

Where: Fox Theatre at 2236 Queen St. E. and the Royal Cinema at 608 College St.

Time: Check listings

Tickets: $12 for non-members at the Fox

Halloween on Church

A block of Church Street in the Village between Gloucester and Wood shuts down at 6:30 p.m. to vehicles clearing the way for one fantastic Halloween party. Expect some fantastic, creative costumes and local businesses also offer special events and menus.

Where: Church and Wellesley

When: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free



Casa Loma's Legends of Horror

Legends of Horror at Casa Loma

Take a walk through Casa Loma’s grounds and winding tunnels to discover historical horror legends from the past. On this self guided tour, you’ll encounter Dracula within his crypt and the Phantom of the Opera creeping in the underbelly of the castle, along with over 70 actors and accompanying screen projections help bring more of your favourite monsters and villains to life in a scary storyline weaving throughout the premises.

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terr.

Tickets: $45

Visit Screemers

Screemers may arguably be one of the scariest Halloween walks of them all. Over 120 actors will be divided across seven haunted mazes, along with a new illusion act called the “Kill Show,” and unlimited rides on the Midway of Horror. The acts change every year for a 10+ audience.

Where: 180 Princes Blvd.

Time: 7:00 p.m. - midnight

Tickets: $33.95 - $50.95

The Rocky Horror Show production

Do the T​ime Warp again with this cult classic, back for another season at the Lower Ossington Theatre. This event sells out year after year, so don’t forget to get your tickets to the screening and sing-along, telling the story of newlyweds Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, along with all the strange individuals they meet throughout the thrilling tale.

Where: 100 Ossington Ave.

Time: 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Tickets: $54.99 - $64.99

Trinity Bellwoods Pumpkin Parade

Halloween lives on just one more day with the Trinity Bellwoods Pumpkin Parade. On Nov. 1, march those jack-o-lanterns over to Crawford St., just north of the Recreation Center and enjoy the neighbourhood pumpkins on display. Drop off the pumpkins with a tealight anytime after 5:00 p.m., where volunteers with take care of lighting them up. The Lucky Penny will also be on site with hot apple cider. Be sure to stay until 9:30 for the pumpkin toss and to say goodbye to Halloween until next year.

When: Nov. 1

Where: 790 Queen St. W.

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free