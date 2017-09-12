Controversy surrounding the redevelopment of De La Salle site dates back to 2014

By Post City Staff

Published:

When Toronto developer Treasure Hill Homes purchased a portion of the De La Salle College campus three years ago for redevelopment, the local councillor and residents were quick on the draw to ensure certain historical features located on the property would be preserved. Now, after years of consultation and back and forth with City of Toronto planning staff and the community, construction is finally underway on the 150-year-old campus.  

The site will see 19 four-storey townhouses constructed in an L shape surrounding the sports field. A portion of the site will include an open area for a playing field, running track and other recreational uses. The historic gatekeeper’s house and stone gates will be preserved elsewhere on the property.

