Fashion meets feminism at company started by four Toronto high school students

Jordan Murrell is the label’s director of finance and business

By Post City Staff

Published:

Four friends at Havergal College decided they wanted to live in a world where every woman feels empowered, valued and important. So over their summer break the girls — Laura David, Lara Ground, Jordan Murrell and Alara Karahan — started She Clothing Co.

Their clothing line sports designs they’ve created that relate to female empowerment, and all profits will be donated to a charity that helps girls and women. The t-shirts sell for $25 and sweatshirts for $35, and they are currently partnered with Girls E-Mentorship, a program where girls in Grades 10 to 12 are partnered with a mentor for nine months.

As their tagline says, they are helping girls help the world, one t-shirt at a time, and they’re inspiring many along the way.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Dream Homes: Character versus style as condo alternatives

Dream Homes: Character versus style as condo alternatives

When looking for a tidy living space, something without acreage, the usual route is a shiny new condo. But what about a unique condo alternative such as a row house? What they lack in five-star amenities could be made up in character and location.
Posted 1 day ago
Sarah Richardson has a new show

Sarah Richardson has a new show

TV host Sarah Richardson and her family are building an off-the-power-grid home.
Posted 4 days ago
Local Love: Toronto designer looks to capture Vancouver attention with her art-to-wear creations

Local Love: Toronto designer looks to capture Vancouver attention with her art-to-wear creations

At present, Toronto is all abuzz with everything fashion related. Over the next few days a glossy new Peter-Freed backed Toronto Fashion Week is officially taking over Yorkville while over on the west end, the Great Hall is swimming with the Collections RE\SET concept event. Enter Xue Liang Designs which, come mid-September, will be wowing crowds across the country at Vancouver Fashion Week.
Posted 1 week ago
Lucian Matis on his upcoming show at Toronto Fashion Week

Lucian Matis on his upcoming show at Toronto Fashion Week

Posted 2 weeks ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module