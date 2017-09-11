Fashion meets feminism at company started by four Toronto high school students

Jordan Murrell is the label’s director of finance and business

By Post City Staff

Four friends at Havergal College decided they wanted to live in a world where every woman feels empowered, valued and important. So over their summer break the girls — Laura David, Lara Ground, Jordan Murrell and Alara Karahan — started She Clothing Co.

Their clothing line sports designs they’ve created that relate to female empowerment, and all profits will be donated to a charity that helps girls and women. The t-shirts sell for $25 and sweatshirts for $35, and they are currently partnered with Girls E-Mentorship, a program where girls in Grades 10 to 12 are partnered with a mentor for nine months.

As their tagline says, they are helping girls help the world, one t-shirt at a time, and they’re inspiring many along the way.