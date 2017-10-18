From Parris with Love

Ride-or-die philosophy informs powerful new work by Toronto's Amanda Parris premiering tonight

By Ron Johnson

Published:

Amanda Parris

Toronto’s Amanda Parris was in the Don Jail waiting to visit a friend. The experience, the questions she asked herself about the other women in the room and their own lives, led to her writing her first play, Other Side of the Game, premiering on Oct. 18 at the Aki Studio at Daniels Spectrum and running until Nov. 5.

“I suddenly realized that these were stories I’ve never really seen portrayed anywhere, and I just got really curious about it,” Parris says. 

At the heart of the play is the hip-hop philosophy of ride or die, a loyalty to something or someone no matter what happens.

“It’s the idea that threads it all together, of women who for whatever reason believe that a part of their purpose is to have an undying loyalty to something other than themselves,” she says. 

“What does that require of them? What do they end up growing into? What do they end up sacrificing?”

The play also portrays the idea through the lens of the black civil rights protest movements of both the ’70s and today, but Parris explains that she started working on it before Black Lives Matter even existed. 

“When we were talking about the idea, part of our motivation was to wake people up to realize we should still be fighting today because there were a lot of unresolved issues,” she says. 

“And then Black Lives Matter came around, and we were like, oh OK, the world did it without us, which is great, but it will be interesting how the play is received today.”

In addition to her play, Parris is also putting the final touches on the third season of her CBC-TV show The Exhibitionists, set to premiere this fall.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Ron Johnson is the editor of Post City Magazines. Follow him on Twitter @TheRonJohnson.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Down With Webster’s Andrew Martino on his new project, Honors

Down With Webster’s Andrew Martino on his new project, Honors

Andrew “Marty” Martino, of Down With Webster fame, gives credit to his teachers at Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts for motivating him to pursue a career in music.
Posted 1 day ago
Dr. Jess on Sex: Tech can help couples keep the spark alive

Dr. Jess on Sex: Tech can help couples keep the spark alive

Toronto couple Alex and Dee insist that technology is the glue that keeps their relationship hot. They use an app to schedule dates/sex (In the Mood), another to expand their sexual horizons (iKamasutra) and even one to control their sex toys (We-Connect).
Posted 1 day ago
Don’t be so salty: TBH this lexicon is lit AF

Don’t be so salty: TBH this lexicon is lit AF

I asked Toronto teen Grace, 15, to give me a rundown on all the hip words kids today are using. I’ve provided some helpful tips on how parents might work these words into their own convos.
Posted 2 days ago
Masterchef Canada star Claudio Aprile on his new restaurant, Copetin, and life in Richmond Hill

Masterchef Canada star Claudio Aprile on his new restaurant, Copetin, and life in Richmond Hill

Aprile, 48, was born in Uruguay and lives with his wife and children, Aiden and Isabel, in leafy Richmond Hill. He is one of the most popular chefs in the country, but that popularity, he says, began wearing him down. It led him to close his popular restaurant Origin and reimagine himself in the kitchen of Copetin, which opened this summer on King Street.
Posted 6 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module