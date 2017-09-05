Kids Tech Gear: What the class of 2050 might find in their schools

By Post City Staff

Published:

These gadgets, from virtual reality to robot pals, might be part of the classroom of the future.

A) 3D printer
Teachers can use 3D objects to illustrate hard-to-grasp concepts to students. $499

B) Digital interactive touch desk
The Makitso Sslab Jr. is a digital desk that creates a visual, interactive, touch screen experience for students.

C) Humanoid robot
NAO, Softbank’s first humanoid robot, motivates students to learn and interact with programmable technology. $6,000

D) Virtual reality
Vive is a virtual reality headset that can be used across many academic subjects to immerse students in a new environment. $1,149

E) Eye tracker
Goggles that track eye movement can be used as a tool to show students how visual attention can be applied to many research fields.

