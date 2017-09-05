Kids Tech Gear: What the class of 2050 might find in their schools

By Post City Staff

These gadgets, from virtual reality to robot pals, might be part of the classroom of the future.

A) 3D printer

Teachers can use 3D objects to illustrate hard-to-grasp concepts to students. $499

B) Digital interactive touch desk

The Makitso Sslab Jr. is a digital desk that creates a visual, interactive, touch screen experience for students.

C) Humanoid robot

NAO, Softbank’s first humanoid robot, motivates students to learn and interact with programmable technology. $6,000

D) Virtual reality

Vive is a virtual reality headset that can be used across many academic subjects to immerse students in a new environment. $1,149

E) Eye tracker

Goggles that track eye movement can be used as a tool to show students how visual attention can be applied to many research fields.