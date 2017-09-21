Nine Toronto venues will host Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

By Post City Staff

Prince Harry chummed around with JT-squared while in town promoting the Games last year.

On Sept. 23, the third annual Invictus Games will kick off in Toronto with performances by Alessia Cara and Sarah McLachlan at the opening ceremony.

The athletes will consist of 550 ill, injured and wounded armed services personnel from 17 nations who will compete in 12 sports. Prince Harry was inspired to create this international event after visiting the U.S. Warrior Games in 2013.

Canada will be represented by 90 Canadian Armed Forces members, two of whom hail from T.O. — retired Cpl. Michael Clarke, in cycling and track and field, and retired Cpl. Ryan Voll in cycling. Events run Sept. 23 to 30 at nine venues across the city from Nathan Phillips Square to York Lions Stadium. Bryan Adams and Kelly Clarkson will perform at the closing ceremony.