Owner of Leaside day camp arrested

Parents concerned over child pornography charges

By Samantha Peksa

A 32-year-old man who owns and operates Afterfour day camp near Bayview Avenue and Moore Avenue is facing charges relating to an online child pornography investigation.

On Aug. 3, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) executed two search warrants at the accused’s home and business in Leaside. He has been charged with accessing, possessing and making child pornography.

Det. Const. Steve Mailer, of the TPS Sex Crimes, Child Exploitation Section, led the investigation from April to May this year.

“It was a proactive undercover investigation. The allegations are that a certain amount of images and videos were shared with me through the Internet that contained child pornography,” said Mailer.

According to Mailer, the TPS unit tracked the suspect’s IP address to his home in Leaside.

Mailer said the day camp has been operating for approximately four or five years and has had more than a hundred students enrolled in that time period.

“At this point, I have no evidence to suggest that any child was touched inappropriately in any way or that there was anything inappropriate happening at the after-school program,” said Mailer.

According to Mailer, the TPS has spoken with many concerned parents since the arrest was made public, and no one has come forward with any sexual assault allegations.

Parents are advised to have an open conversation with their kids, asking what their comfort level was or what they liked or didn’t like about their time at the business.

The accused was seen in court on Aug. 3 and has since been let out on bail.

Representatives from the day camp did not return requests for comment.