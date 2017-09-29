Police look to reunite stolen Midtown goods with rightful owners

By Samantha Peksa

Two male suspects have been arrested in connection to two breaking-and-enterings in the Midtown area. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) seeks to reunite recovered stolen property with owners.

A 37-year-old male suspect and a 35-year-old male suspect, both of Toronto, have been accused of breaking in to a home in the Broadway Avenue and Bayview Avenue area, on Aug. 30, and the Blythwood Road and Mount Pleasant area on Sept. 3. Both break-ins occurred just after midnight.

According to police constable Rajendra Persaud, one accused used stolen credit cards from both break-ins to make purchases and was identified from store surveillance videos.

The two were arrested Sept. 4, and a search warrant was executed. Police officers seized over 200 pieces of stolen property, which included power tools, lawn maintenance equipment, skis and jewellery.

Photos of the property have been posted on the TPS website. There is no estimatation on the value of the recovered property at this time.

The 37-year-old accused is facing five charges, including break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of his probation order.

he 35-year-old accused is facing four charges, including possession of break-and-enter instruments and using a credit card obtained by crime. The names of both suspects can be found on the TPS website.

Persaud said the duo’s modus operandi was to enter through garages overnight, which were often unlocked. They also targeted unlocked cars that were parked on the street.

“We are tracing property recovered from the search warrant to other break-and-enters and automobile thefts,” said Persaud in an email to Post City.

Potential victims have been asked to contact officers at TPS 53 Division (416-808-5300) for property information.