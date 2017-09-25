Steven Sabados on how to nail the statement lighting trend in any room of your home

By Steven Sabados

Published:

In decor, there are many ways to create a statement. You can use an area rug, armoire, fireplace, artwork or lighting. Today, lighting has become an integral part of the design process. Fixtures have grown in importance from functional to the focal point of entire rooms. Fixtures have become an art form, creating a big impact on your space.

The dining room is a perfect place to make a dramatic statement with lighting. Although crystal chandeliers are still relevant, they’re not the only way to create impact. Start by making sure your fixtures echo the shape of the table. If you have a long and narrow table, go with two side-by-side fixtures or one long and narrow.

A fixture should always supply your space with the amount of light needed. My call is for mandatory dimmer switches for all fixtures. Too much light can feel like dining in an overly bright tanning bed; too little light makes carving the turkey impossible. The solution is a dimmer switch, so you can adjust the light accordingly.

Ray lighting, available in the S&C collection, works for both a transitional and modern decor, giving off tons of light while showcasing the trendy Edison bulb. The bulbs come in various filament patterns (linear, zigzags or Xs) adding even more character to your space.

Another place where statement lighting is important is in the “great room.” Higher ceilings generally command larger fixtures, so a single drum shade pendant hung from a 15-foot ceiling will get lost and offer no light or character to the room. If you’re lucky enough to have tall ceilings, bold lighting will create dramatic impact. I’ve designed chandeliers and light pendants for great rooms, coming in multiple shapes and sizes and complementing both contemporary and traditional decor. 

In a multi-purpose space, you want to keep the style of your lights consistent, so the room feels cohesive. Depending on size, hang two or three pendants over a big island and a larger fixture from the same collection over the kitchen table. I love the return to warm metals like a satin brass finish.

With the proper balance, large statement lighting has its place in small spaces. If your fixture is bold and dramatic, make sure everything else in the room is simple and doesn’t compete. For example, a dining table with clean lines paired with parson chairs allows the focal point to remain on the fabulous fixture above. 

Another small space where good light is vital is in the bathroom, but don’t just rely on overhead fixtures! Sconces offer the perfect amount of brightness for applying makeup and can be mounted on either side of the vanity or horizontally above. Attaching the fixture directly onto the mirror will reflect beautifully, illuminate your face and double the light in the room. Remember to use crisp halogen bulbs and add dimmer switches.

From pendants and chandeliers to finishes and sizes, there are a lot of things to consider when choosing the right statement lighting for your home. With so many options, it can seem overwhelming. I compare it to deciding on the perfect pair of shoes for an outfit. Lighting, like beautiful shoes, should complement the entire ensemble.

When you’re ready to take the plunge you can check out the options in the S&C collection or visit a local lighting store such as Royal Lighting, Crystal Design and Decor or Living Lighting. 

Steven Sabados is a co-host on CBC’s The Goods and also spearheads the S&C home decor line which includes statement lighting pieces.

