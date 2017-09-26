Thornhill anti-bullying advocate pays it forward

By Jessica Wei

Published:

Jacquelyn Kendal

A Thornhill family has taken the painful experience of a childhood spent being bullied and turned it into a children’s book and a series of workshops and readings to educate kids on the dangers of bullying and to provide support for those who are suffering. 

Jacquelyn Kendal is the spokesperson for My Friend Clyde, a rhyming picture book for kids ages five to 10, written by her brother Jason about her experiences growing up. 

“I went to three elementary schools growing up, due to the fact that just because I have a learning disability [kids] thought I was an easy target,” said Kendal. 

She began leading workshops and talks in 2015. Last school year, Kendal shared her story in front of over 2,000 students. One of her workshops was even attended by Carol Todd, the mother of Amanda Todd, whose story went viral after her suicide as a result of cyberbullying. 

“I started crying,” said Kendal. “I said, ‘Just talking to you has made such a difference in how much I want to do for this world because I know what it was like for your daughter to go through awful stages in her life to the point where she committed suicide.’ ”

Kendal also works part-time at DANI, a Thornhill charity that helps support adults with special needs.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Jessica Wei is an associate editor for Post City. She has lived and worked as a journalist in Montreal, Hong Kong and, now, Toronto. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Sewell on City Hall: 80 police officers costs $12 million?

Sewell on City Hall: 80 police officers costs $12 million?

The problem is featherbedding, the term often used to describe when an organization has too many staff and not doing enough work. One problem is the requirement in the collective agreement that requires Toronto to place two officers in every patrol car after dark. It is an extraordinary waste of resources, particularly since there is so little for police officers to do in the early morning hours.
Posted 6 hours ago
How They Met: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee of Kim’s Convenience chats marriage and more with his wife Anna

How They Met: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee of Kim’s Convenience chats marriage and more with his wife Anna

Canada’s favourite Korean family is back for season two of Kim’s Convenience, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on CBC. In anticipation, we chatted with Mr. Kim himself, otherwise known as actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and his real-life wife, Anna, about how they met and fell in love.
Posted 6 hours ago
Prepping your kids for the new events added to the 2020 Olympics

Prepping your kids for the new events added to the 2020 Olympics

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are bringing a quintet of new or revisited sports to the competition, so why not get your kids participating in these fun and exciting sports? Maybe your child could represent Canada in a future Games!
Posted 10 hours ago
How creating graphic novels helped one Toronto teen thrive

How creating graphic novels helped one Toronto teen thrive

For Evi Tampold, dealing with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a child was both a curse and a blessing. A curse because she grew up with frustrating bouts of hyperactivity and rage, and a blessing because it drew her to the world of graphic novels.
Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module