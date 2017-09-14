Too Close to Call: The best of fall’s fests
By Jessica Wei
This month, the Ukrainian Festival & Polish Festival go head-to-head. Which west end T.O. fest has the best eastern European party in town? Read on.
Desna - 1974
|What year did your company start?
European Fine Foods - 1986
|This is my second year performing at the Ukrainian Festival with Desna. However, as a child and teenager, I performed, volunteered and attended regularly.
|How long have you been involved with the festival
|Since 2003, when the Roncesvalles Polish Festival was still called the Roncesvalles Harvest Festival./td>
|She taught me how to pinch perogies — you don't want them opening up and the insides coming out. And she taught me how to make delicious potato pancakes!
|Most cherished lesson you ever got from your baba/babcia?
|Never waste food! You never know when you may be without it. And also eat with a small spoon, which means, be thankful for the little things.
|It’s great to see our culture and heritage preserved and celebrated. I also love running into old friends I met growing up in the Ukrainian community.
|Best thing about the Ukrainian/Polish Festival?
|Educating people about Polish culture and trying all the delicious Polish food.
|We’ll be dancing on the main stage at the festival, and we perform at cultural festivals around the GTA and beyond.
|How can people find you?
|At the festival! Or drop by on Fridays between 1 and 5 p.m. at 1191 Crestlawn Dr. in Mississauga for cases of Polish cookies, candies and our delicious Babci products.
|Festival: Sept. 15 - 17 on Bloor Street W.
|Festival: Sept. 16 - 17 on Roncesvalles Ave.