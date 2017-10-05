Toronto doctor teams up with Bernie Sanders to support universal healthcare

How Dr. Danielle Martin became a key player in the Medicare for All bid

By Samantha Peksa

Published:

Dr. Martin at a Sept. 13 rally held by Bernie Sanders on Capitol Hill

Image: Jackson C. Davis/Instagram

Dr. Danielle Martin has been a familiar face to residents of North Toronto for years, having worked out of Sunnybrook Health Centre between 2010 and 2017. Lately, she’s become known to many more, gaining international attention when she publicly defended Canada’s health-care system and threw her support behind Senator Bernie Sanders’ long-shot bid to implement a similar system in the United States last month. 

Sanders invited Martin and other health-care professionals to join him at a Washington rally to pitch legislation called Medicare for All: a single-payer health-care system that would grant coverage to all Americans with a government-issued ID card.

Martin currently practises as a family doctor at Women’s College Hospital downtown and is an associate professor at the University of Toronto. She said it was her 2014 testimony defending the Canadian health care system before a U.S. Senate subcommittee that initially caught Sanders’ attention. A video of Martin’s powerful testimony, in response to a Republican senator’s criticisms of the Canadian health-care system, went viral and garnered more than a million views online. 

At the rally last month, Sanders noted the current system in the U.S. leaves 28 million Americans without health insurance coverage. 

“In the United States, we spend almost twice as much per capita on health care as any other nation on earth, and yet we have 28 million people without health insurance and even more who are underinsured with high deductibles and co-payments,” said Sanders. 

Speaking with Post City, Martin echoed Sanders’ sentiments that health care should be considered a right and not a privilege. 

“Freedom from financial ruin when you are sick is such a basic need, and it’s key to the economic and social success of every country,” she said. 

As a result of her involvement with Sanders’ campaign, Martin is now on the front lines of what she’s called fear mongering, mainly by the Republican party, concerning Canadian health care.

“I think it’s so important for Canadians to pay attention to health-care debates happening now in the U.S. Given how often Canada comes up, we need to share the facts. We need to be clear about what the evidence has to say about how our system actually performs,” she said.  

Martin said she’s faced many misconceptions about the our health-care system while down south, including claims that it is inferior in some way because it is publicly funded or that Canadians are dying on the streets because of wait-lists. So when she held up her Canadian health-care card for all to see at the rally, she hoped to put those fears to rest. 

“There is lots to be proud of and lots of work still to be done — our system is far from perfect. But where myths are being propagated, we need to set the record straight,” she said.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Sewell on City Hall: Tax increases based on market value assessments could ruin main street

Sewell on City Hall: Tax increases based on market value assessments could ruin main street

The tax rate is applied to the assessed value of a property to create the property taxes that must be paid, and that assessment is based on market value. With the rapid escalation in sale prices in the city — particularly in the Yonge Street corridor where the condominium market is hottest — market values of many properties have risen quite astronomically.
Posted 5 hours ago
Beware, in the Don Valley, there be monsters

Beware, in the Don Valley, there be monsters

If you frequently walk or cycle through the Lower Don Trail at night, beware: you can now expect to find yourself face-to-face with a giant concrete monster. Monsters for Beauty, Permanence and Individuality, a collection of concrete gargoyles by artist Duane Linklater, is the first art installation in the new Don River Valley Park Art Program.
Posted 6 hours ago
Fall Stage Guide: Groundbreaking choreographer Robert Binet brings the chaos to Fall Dance North

Fall Stage Guide: Groundbreaking choreographer Robert Binet brings the chaos to Fall Dance North

This month, his Children of Chaos is part of Fall Dance North, which has 10 companies presenting works over three nights from Oct. 4 to 6 at the Sony Centre.
Posted 23 hours ago
Midtown merchants react to new minimum wage

Midtown merchants react to new minimum wage

Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module