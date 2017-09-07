Yorkville gallery to open exhibition of Christopher Pratt paintings this month

By Post City Staff

Published:

Spring North of Belburns, South of Anchor Point, 2016 by Christopher Pratt

Starting next week, the Mira Godard Gallery will be opening its doors for an exhibition of new paintings by Christopher Pratt, one of Canada’s best-known visual artists. 

Pratt lives in Mount Carmel, Newfoundland and his work has garnered a great deal of attention since the 1960s when he became an Associate of the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts and served on the Canada Council Visual Arts Jury. 

Of the exhibition, Pratt says “all these paintings are about places; places I go in all seasons.”

He goes on to say, “I like driving. I like the security and solitude of my wagon; aware of the landscape I am passing through as if it were moving and I was standing still.”

The exhibition will run from September 16 to October 14 and will feature new work by Pratt.

Mira Godard Gallery, 22 Hazelton Ave., 416-964-8197

