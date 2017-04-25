First Look: Israel’s Cafe Landwer sets up north of Toronto

By Karolyne Ellacott

Chances are, those who have been to Israel (birthright, anyone?) are familiar with Cafe Landwer. The popular Israeli café, which got its start back in 1919, finally opened its very first Canadian outpost in Vaughan earlier this year. Like the original, it dishes out eats basically all day long. 

Feeding people breakfast, lunch and dinner — not to mention coffee and snacky goods — Cafe Landwer aims to please everyone. For the most part, the menu sticks to the same options dished out in the motherland. 

The day begins with a bevy of stellar breakfast items — a must for a place that invites customers in starting at 9 a.m. daily. Their most recognized brekkie item would be, well, the famous breakfast, which is served until 2 p.m. for those who may start the day a tad later than most. Eggs done any style are matched with tuna salad, labneh with za’atar, chickpeas and more. It’s a meal that’ll keep you satiated for much of the day. Other smart picks include a selection of shakshouka — try the version with halloumi cheese and spinach. 

Sandwiches are another major draw at Landwer’s. Tuck into the tuna number with hard-boiled egg, pickles and arugula or opt for a roast beef with caramelized onions, mustard and a date honey aïoli. Salads include the Mediterranean brimming with hunks of bell pepper, tomato, radish, a smattering of kalamata olives and feta. Meanwhile, an Italian menu boasts items like pizzas and the ravioli rosé, smothered in tomato sauce with cream, cherry tomatoes and flagged with fresh basil.

Desserts include the signature rozalach, which is baked in a stone oven and available either plain with a choco-hazelnut filling or bursting with halvah.

Cafe Landwer, 9340 Bathurst St., Unit 1, Maple, 905-417-0707

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

