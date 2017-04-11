NAO Steakhouse has closed and will reopen as Estia

By David Ort

Published:

The room at NAO is under renovations and will reopen as Estia, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant

Two-and-a-half years after opening, NAO, the modern, Yorkville take on a steakhouse has closed. According to a series of posts (between March 28 and April 7) to a Facebook group by Brent Maxwell, the restaurant’s chef de cuisine, the plan is to reopen as Estia, “a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant focusing on the regions of Greece, Southern Italy, Spain, Portugal, etc.”

NAO received mixed critical reviews ranging from a tepid one-star from the Globe’s Chris Nuttall-Smith to a more positive appraisal from our own Joanne Kates.  

Partners Charles Khabouth and Hanif Harji haven't shied away from rejigging restaurants that don't succeed. For instance, at CityPlace, they converted Citta into Macho Radio Bar

The job ads Maxwell posted outline an ambitious plan for Estia including “in-house cheese making”, a “massive in-house charcuterie program” and bread baked in a wood-burning oven along with other cooking over a live fire.

Given that they are at the stage of hiring kitchen staff, it’s probably safe to assume that Estia will be open in the next several weeks. We reached out for comment, but a representative for Khabouth’s INK Entertainment said they aren't ready to make an announcement.  

