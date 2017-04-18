Taste Test: Toronto’s top salads that eat like a meal

By Nikki Gill

Published:

Delica Kitchen’s Devin Connell

It’s hard to make a meal of most greens, but here are eight that are filling and fulfilling. Say hello to the freshest plates of spring with Delica Kitchen’s Devin Connell as she susses out Toronto’s healthy and hearty salads. 

Winner: Power flock
Chicken, black beans, goji berries
“The crunchy chickpeas are amazing, and I love the dressing and pickled onions. You think that there’s going to be too much going on, but it all works.” 
Flock, 97 Harbord St., $15.50

Mega life
Tofu, spinach, alfalfa & sunflower sprouts
“It’s really huge. I find the spinach is sucking up all the dressing, so it’s a bit soggy, but if you want a super health kick, go for this.” 
Fresh, 90 Eglinton Ave. E., $14

Cavalo nero 
Chicken, Lacinato kale, toasted pine nuts
“This is definitely something I would order. It’s nice. They’ve marinated the kale, so it’s not that rabbit food texture, and I like the sweetness of the currants.”
Trattoria Nervosa, 75 Yorkville Ave., $22.98

Glow
Steak, avocado, berries, bell peppers
“The steak is cooked perfectly. The vegetables are very fresh, none of the lettuce is wilted. I like the addition of blackberries, but the dressing is too sweet.”
Glow, 7 Marie Labatte Rd. #E1, $25

Mediterranean
Red & white quinoa, carrot/cumin dressing
“The quinoa is cooked well. The fresh herbs are nice in it, but it’s missing some acidity and some seasoning. I feel like the carrot dressing is AWOL.”
Sorelle & Co., 1050 Rutherford Rd., $9.95  

 

Alkaline
Kale, sweet potato, apple celeriac slaw
“This salad is healthy and the almonds are nice in it. The slaw has a nice crunch, but the dressing is pretty chunky, and it doesn’t really cover the greens.”  
Live Organic Food Bar, 264 Dupont St., $15

 

Habibi
Split pea fritters, lentils, mint, currants
“The cauliflower couscous feels like a garnish. The fritters have a nice flavour. I would like to eat those on their own. And I find the dressing a little bitter.”
Planta, 1221 Bay St., $17.25

Cobb
Avocado, corn, blue cheese, chicken
“I feel like they’re making it without much thought of seasonality. It’s one of those junk food salads where you’ve got your blue cheese and your corn.”  
Salad Days, 2 Bloor St. W., $8.25

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Nikki Gill is the managing editor at Post City Magazines. When she's away from her desk, you can either find her sipping on delicious teas or trotting the globe. Follow her adventures on Twitter @nikkjit.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

First Look: Liberty Commons from Big Rock and Oliver & Bonacini

First Look: Liberty Commons from Big Rock and Oliver & Bonacini

Big Rock, Canada’s largest independent craft brewery has teamed up with Oliver & Bonacini, one of Toronto’s best-known restaurant groups to open Liberty Commons in the downtown Liberty Village neighbourhood.
Posted 21 hours ago
Thai impresarios Jeff and Nuit Regular on their next big opening

Thai impresarios Jeff and Nuit Regular on their next big opening

That perfection has bloomed and blossomed since the two met in northern Thailand on an elephant. The year was 2001 and he was backpacking through Thailand, and she was working as a nurse, and they took a ride that would change Canadian cuisine.
Posted 2 days ago
Whole Foods in Leaside to open later this month

Whole Foods in Leaside to open later this month

Whole Foods, the American grocery chain known for selling premium, organic food, is opening its newest Toronto store later this month. An ad on Facebook announced that the location will open on April 26.
Posted 6 days ago
Yorkdale Mall lands Toronto's first Cheesecake Factory

Yorkdale Mall lands Toronto's first Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory, the popular American chain known for its expansive menu of pizzas, hamburgers, pastas, steaks, brunch and over 50 types of cheesecakes and desserts, is finally landing in Toronto this fall.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module