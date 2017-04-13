Whole Foods in Leaside to open later this month

By Post City Staff

Published:

image: rendering by RioCan/KingSett

Whole Foods, the American grocery chain known for selling premium, organic food, is opening its newest Toronto store later this month. An ad on Facebook announced that the location will open on April 26.

In 2013, when we reported on the grocer announcing their plans for Leaside, reaction to the news was mixed. On one hand, Geoff Kettel, the vice president of the local neighbourhood association, expressed opposition on the grounds that local retailers were already doing a good job of satisfying demand. On the other, Stanley Janecek, owner of White House Meats (one of those local retailers) thought Whole Foods would not compete with specialty stores and, instead, would draw more shoppers to the neighbourhood.

The Leaside location covers 50,000 square feet. To put that in perspective, the one in Yorkville is only 40,000 square feet and the other uptown outpost (in the Hullmark Centre at Yonge and Sheppard) is 49,000 square feet.

The lot at 1860 Bayview Ave. was previously home to a Pontiac dealership

Whole Foods has not updated the Leaside listing on their website, but it’s safe to assume that the hours and other details will be similar to those for the Yonge and Sheppard store. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Yorkdale Mall lands Toronto's first Cheesecake Factory

Yorkdale Mall lands Toronto's first Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory, the popular American chain known for its expansive menu of pizzas, hamburgers, pastas, steaks, brunch and over 50 types of cheesecakes and desserts, is finally landing in Toronto this fall.
Posted 2 days ago
NAO Steakhouse has closed and will reopen as Estia

NAO Steakhouse has closed and will reopen as Estia

Two-and-a-half years after opening, NAO, the modern, Yorkville take on a steakhouse has closed. According to a series of posts (between March 28 and April 7) to a Facebook group by Brent Maxwell, the restaurant’s chef de cuisine, the plan is to reopen as Estia, “a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant focusing on the regions of Greece, Southern Italy, Spain, Portugal, etc.”
Posted 2 days ago
Restaurant Review: Perched above Bay Station, Brothers is home to a very clever kitchen

Restaurant Review: Perched above Bay Station, Brothers is home to a very clever kitchen

Every single plate of food they put in front of us is … fabulous. Glorious ingredients, sourced carefully, fresh, pure, excellent. All treated with utmost respect and grace. Worth putting up with the guy.
Posted 3 days ago
Casa Loma gets lavish new steak house

Casa Loma gets lavish new steak house

This June, Torontonians will be invited to dine in true royal fashion when Liberty Entertainment Group opens their long-anticipated steak house, Blue Blood, inside the city’s most well-known heritage property, Casa Loma.
Posted 4 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module