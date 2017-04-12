Yorkdale Mall lands Toronto's first Cheesecake Factory

By Jessica Wei

There’s a tinge of sweet cream in the air and it’s blowing in from the south: The Cheesecake Factory, the popular American chain known for its expansive menu of pizzas, hamburgers, pastas, steaks, brunch and over 50 types of cheesecakes and desserts, is finally landing in Toronto this fall.

Encompassing over 10,400 square feet of Yorkdale Shopping Centre, the Cheesecake Factory will feature two covered patios, hand-painted murals and imported limestone floors. The company was founded in 1972 as a bakery in Los Angeles, and over nearly 40 years, has grown to include 194 full-service upscale casual restaurants throughout the US and Puerto Rico, as well as a number of other subsidiary restaurants.

In their first foray into the Canadian market, we can expect their usual roster of buzzed about and infamously high-calorie cheesecakes. Their cake menu ranges from their signature Original cheesecake, sitting on a graham cracker crust and topped with sour cream, to the heart-stopping (literally!) Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake, which layers red velvet cake with their original cheesecake and covers it in cream cheese frosting.

For health-watchers, The Cheesecake Factory also offers salads, vegetarian mains and a “skinnylicious” menu with more than 50 dishes and cocktails… but where’s the fun in that?