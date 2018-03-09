10 spring restaurants we can’t stop talking about

By Post City Staff

Published:

Chorizo Poppers at Barcelona Tavern

Nashville hot chicken; Cold Tea gets a revamp; and Grant van Gameren is on fire. There's plenty to take a bite out of this spring in Toronto.

Here are the restaurants you need to check out. 

Juanmoto
Down a dimly lit hallway past two vintage stores is an unstaffed steel door: welcome to the market’s Cold Tea bar. The 60 Kensington Ave. joint was fully renoed at the end of 2017 and reopened not just with high-concept lighting, but a whole new identity: Asian–South American snack bar. Juanmoto is the brainchild of fusion-obsessed chef Leemo Han (Hanmoto and more), and his new kitchen’s oysters topped with salsa, tobiko and roe confirm it: the market is now upmarket.  

Barcelona Tavern
Our fair city has enough tapas bars to populate entire “best of” lists, and it turns out love of Spanish eats is a cross-country affair. This month, Calgary’s Barcelona Tavern comes to Liberty Village at 109 Atlantic Ave. to dole out its tiny delicioso morsels and signature paellas to hungry condo dwellers. 

Frankie’s Italian
As Leslievillians mourn the loss of Lil’ Baci, owners Mark Bacci, Riyaz Somani and Suresh Singh have been busy planning an on-site resto rebirth. Frankie's Italian is their new baby coming soon at 892 Queen St. E. — if babies were handmade-pasta filled and came with a Negroni bar. This new member of their family will be headed by Annabelle chef Brandyn Koester. 


Quetzal
Grant van Gameren is on fire. And now his food’s on fire too. He’s up to restaurant number seven, Quetzal (419 College St.), where chefs Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo (both of El Rey) will cook traditional Mexican fare over a 28-foot-long open flame. Hot.

Paris Paris
Say yes to just “one” more glass at this unfussy all-day Dundas West wine bar. 

 

Friday lunching 👀👀👀 #tgif

A post shared by paris paris (@parisparisbar) on

Kay Pacha
Peruvian food gets its chance to shine on St. Clair W. 

Five Points
Nashville hot chicken on Bloor: so hot, so delicious. Beware the Devil’s Breath.

Uncle Mikey’s
Korean bar snacks are where it’s aton trendy Dundas West. Don’t forget the soju! 

Bacchanal
Classic French flavours with a few new tweaks near Queen West. You butter check it out.   

Eupin
We love the sliced beef in chili oil from this tiny Chinese takeout spot at Yonge and Sheppard.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

First Look: Buca’s Ryan Campbell brings Venetian small plates to Little Italy with Il Covo

First Look: Buca’s Ryan Campbell brings Venetian small plates to Little Italy with Il Covo

Little Italy has long been the go-to place for authentic, old-school, Italian cooking. That is, until Il Covo came along.
Posted 1 day ago
First Look: Chef Stuart Cameron serves up ceviche and good times at new Peruvian spot Mira

First Look: Chef Stuart Cameron serves up ceviche and good times at new Peruvian spot Mira

Peruvian spot Mira opened in the King West area back in February, the latest ICONINK property.
Posted 1 week ago
Midtown master opens Canada's first standup sushi spot

Midtown master opens Canada's first standup sushi spot

Tachi is Canada’s first and only standup omakase restaurant, brought to us by two co–exec chefs from Shoushin: Tsuyoshi Yoshinaga and, of course, Jackie Lin.
Posted 1 week ago
Under a Hundred: Buca Yorkville on a budget

Under a Hundred: Buca Yorkville on a budget

We put high-end Italian eatery Buca Yorkville to the test by seeing how far we could stretch a hundred dollars.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module