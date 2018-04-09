La Diperie brings its chocolate-covered custom cones to Midtown

Dip it, dip it good



Published:

La Diperie has over 40 different dips to choose from

La Diperie’s latest outpost is at 3264 Yonge Street, meaning a whole new neighbourhood will know the joy (and agony) of choosing among 30 chocolate-flavoured dips — from classics like dark and milk chocolate to more adventurous options such as salted caramel and s’mores — to clothe their soft serve vanilla.

Once you’ve done the dipping deed, you can choose to have your cone crowned with as many as 20 toppings, from pistachios to cookie bits to sprinkles, of course.

With hundreds of possible combinations (or maybe thousands — we didn’t do the math), plus milkshakes and hot chocolate for those who prefer to sip their sweets, it’s probably best to make several visits to this frozen treat mecca, just to be thorough.

La Diperie, 3264 Yonge Street, 647 461-8542

