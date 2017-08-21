At the Bar: Frosé all day with Dbar’s boozy slushy concoctions

By Karolyne Ellacott

Dbar sommelier Drew Walker with the frozen rosé

Primi peacocking

Last summer, sommelier Drew Walker got his hands on some frozen rosé — or frosé — at New York City’s Bar Primi. The drink was the talk of the town, being slurped back and Instagrammed with all the gusto at Andrew Carmellini’s noted Manhattan restaurant. Ever since, Walker knew he had to introduce the warm weather drink to dbar.

A history of wine

Growing up in Niagara wine country, Walker was cognizant of the wine industry from a young age. Working at both local wineries and restaurants, he studied to become a sommelier, eventually nabbing a gig at Daniel Boulud’s celebrated Lumière restaurant in Vancouver. When chef Boulud debuted Café Boulud and dbar in the Four Seasons flagship back in 2012, Walker was a shoo-in as wine director.

Top of the pops

“Rosé is the hottest wine style in the world,” Walker says, explaining why this season dbar has introduced a menu devoted to the stuff. Leading the tightly curated rosé offerings is, yes, the frozen rosé ($14).

This warm weather tipple starts with Les Terraces Rosé from France’s Côtes du Rhone region. It goes into the slushy machine along with Tanqueray gin and a touch of lavender syrup, which connects the drink with Provence, the heart of rosé production.

“One of the secrets of our frosé is we use fresh lemon juice at the base of the cup,” says Walker. So before the icy concoction is poured, a wine glass is given a full spritz of lemon, imbuing the drink with a natural liveliness.

“It’s a hot style; it’s a hot drink,” says Walker. Good luck ordering just one. As they say, rosé all day.…

Dbar, 60 Yorkville Ave., 416-963-6010