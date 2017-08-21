At the Bar: Frosé all day with Dbar’s boozy slushy concoctions

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Dbar sommelier Drew Walker with the frozen rosé

Primi peacocking
Last summer, sommelier Drew Walker got his hands on some frozen rosé — or frosé — at New York City’s Bar Primi. The drink was the talk of the town, being slurped back and Instagrammed with all the gusto at Andrew Carmellini’s noted Manhattan restaurant. Ever since, Walker knew he had to introduce the warm weather drink to dbar.

A history of wine 
Growing up in Niagara wine country, Walker was cognizant of the wine industry from a young age. Working at both local wineries and restaurants, he studied to become a sommelier, eventually nabbing a gig at Daniel Boulud’s celebrated Lumière restaurant in Vancouver. When chef Boulud debuted Café Boulud and dbar in the Four Seasons flagship back in 2012, Walker was a shoo-in as wine director. 

Top of the pops
“Rosé is the hottest wine style in the world,” Walker says, explaining why this season dbar has introduced a menu devoted to the stuff. Leading the tightly curated rosé offerings is, yes, the frozen rosé ($14). 

This warm weather tipple starts with Les Terraces Rosé from France’s Côtes du Rhone region. It goes into the slushy machine along with Tanqueray gin and a touch of lavender syrup, which connects the drink with Provence, the heart of rosé production.

“One of the secrets of our frosé is we use fresh lemon juice at the base of the cup,” says Walker. So before the icy concoction is poured, a wine glass is given a full spritz of lemon, imbuing the drink with a natural liveliness.

“It’s a hot style; it’s a hot drink,” says Walker. Good luck ordering just one. As they say, rosé all day.…

Dbar, 60 Yorkville Ave., 416-963-6010

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

First Look: Mana’eesh and knaffeh are the Syrian-style specialties at Soufi’s on Queen West

First Look: Mana’eesh and knaffeh are the Syrian-style specialties at Soufi’s on Queen West

Soufi’s is a new café specializing in Syrian-style mana’eesh, a Levantine flatbread that comes in a variety of toppings, and knaffeh, a cheese pastry soaked in sweet syrup. It has taken over the old Come and knaffeh, a cheese pastry soaked in sweet syrup). It has taken over the old Come and Get It space just west of Bathurst on Queen West.
Posted 8 hours ago
First Look: Skippa is the new sushi spot on Harbord run by a Kaji alumnus

First Look: Skippa is the new sushi spot on Harbord run by a Kaji alumnus

Skippa, which is Bajan for “skipper” a colloquial for “captain” is an appropriate name for Harbord Street’s new sushi spot. It occupies the space that was formerly the Roxton.
Posted 4 days ago
Eat This Minute: One hundred layers of delicious at La Palma

Eat This Minute: One hundred layers of delicious at La Palma

“They made lasagna a lot in the style of southern Italy,” Harding says, noting that the south uses a red sauce while the north uses white sauce. With his nonna’s classic dish as a foundation, chef transformed it into a deep-dish, indulgent 100-layer lasagna. “What I’ve done is tried to combine the best of both worlds,” he says.
Posted 5 days ago
Too Close to Call: CNE bugs & DuWest worms

Too Close to Call: CNE bugs & DuWest worms

Jiminy Cricket! Bug Bistro dishes out bug tacos and beetle smoothies at the Ex, while Cookie Martinez serves cricket empanadas and silkworm spoons. We find out who’s the real bugaboo.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module