First Look: In the Rec Room Toronto gets 40,000 square feet of interactive games and food to match

By Amanda Nunes

Published:

Image: Amanda Nunes

Cineplex’s newest venture may not be in a location that you’d expect. Tucked away in the historic roundhouse between Front and the lakeshore, the Rec Room is a sprawling entertainment complex.

In a prime location across from the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Rogers Centre, the Rec Room has 40,000 square feet of interactive games, restaurants and live entertainment.  The Rec Room’s biggest draw is The Yard, a grown up mid-way featuring over 90 games.

This is more high-tech than your average arcade. Visitors load credits on a RFID bracelet and earn points that can be redeemed for prizes.


(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

 

Classic games can be found such as air hockey, ping pong and giant Pac-Man. Those looking for something more interactive can try a race car simulator that lets you feel every bump and turn as if you were really behind the wheel.

There’s also the Void, a hyper reality Ghost Busters themed experience. Players will be able to feel ghosts go through them, and experience temperature changes, scents, vibrations and perceived heights so that it feels like you’re on top of a building. Each game will run you $24, and you must be over 10 years-old to play.

Of course, food is a huge part of the Rec Room. There are three eateries to choose from to suit your mood. Three10 is the most upscale of the three. Here, you’ll find Canadian-inspired dishes (the name is taken from the three territories and 10 provinces in Canada) like lobster mac ’n’ cheese, maple baby back ribs and burgers made from ground Alberta beef. Pizzas and steaks are cooked on one of Canada’s largest wood fired grills. A popular pizza, the Butcher’s Daughter ($17) comes with pepperoni, red onion, house ground fennel sausage, parmigiana reggiano, chili flakes.


(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

 

The skillet mac ’n’ cheese ($17) comes with caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, marble, fontina, herbed breadcrumbs. For $12 you can top it with butter poached lobster.


(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

 

An expansive patio that can seat 200 people offers up close views of the CN Tower and city skyline.


(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

 

For a more casual vibe, visit the Shed. Bites here include several different versions of poutine, ranging from lobster to smoked brisket. There's also a wood-fired pizza oven from Italy that fires up pies within 90 seconds. Getting thirsty? The large bar has several screens to catch the big game and has 24 draught beers (and six wines) on tap, including beer from Steam Whistle Brewing next door. Those with a sweet tooth will want to try a donut from the Pumps. Pick your donut ($4) and filling (choose from banana crème, maple custard or coffee custard.) As a bonus, you can opt to inject a shot (Baileys, Canadian Club maple whisky or Kahlua) to your filling for $2.75.

In the fall, the Rec Room will launch ticketed events on location. Dance parties, concerts and more will be held here. There are also private rooms that can be used for corporate events and private parties.

The Rec Room, 255 Bremner Blvd., 416-815-0086


(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

 


(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

 


(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

 


(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

 


(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

 

