Popular Hong Kong dessert shop now open in Toronto

The new location offers handmade pancakes stuffed with mango and whipped cream

By Mackenzie Patterson

Published:

Full House Desserts has just opened a new location at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue after 18 years of business as a destination for Hong Kong sweet treats in Richmond Hill. The popular dessert spot serves up sweet dishes like pancakes with mango and whipped cream filling and sweet walnut paste. Their signature offering, Full House mango sago, has a smoothie-like consistency and features fresh mango, fresh pomelo, sago and coconut milk.


Full House sago ($7.49) 

 

The owners of Full House, husband and wife duo Johnny and Winnie Ho, opened the first location in Hong Kong when they saw a need for a sweet shop in their area.

“We started the business back in Hong Kong in the tourist area. Mostly they serve seafood and people always want something sweet after dinner so we thought, ‘Why don’t we open a sweet shop?’” Ho says. “We started with one and after the first year we had six more locations in the same area and then we expanded into China and we have about 500 stores now, it’s a big franchise.”

All of Full House’s desserts are handmade from scratch, and Ho says he’s probably made somewhere around one million pancakes in all his years in business. It’s taken decades of trial and error to get the light, airy and fine texture of the pancakes just right, but it seems the work has paid off.


HK mango pancake ($8.99) 

 

“The pancakes are all handmade. We’ve tried using machines to make more volume but we always go back to just handmade because we look for quality. Machines don’t give me the quality I want,” Ho says.

The pancakes are stuffed with either a fresh mango or durian filling and a dollop of light whipped cream, and the result is truly scrumptious. Ho says fans of the dish come from far and wide just to visit Full House, giving the shop’s name true meaning.

“We have customers from Montreal, Ottawa and even the U.S. The crepe is really fine it’s more like marshmallow. It melts in your mouth,” he says.

Also on the Full House menu is the sweet almond paste, a simple yet refreshing "dessert soup" served cold. The sweet walnut paste has a thicker consistency than the almond paste, but its taste is just as rich, sweet and nutty. Finally, the sweet black sesame paste is another dessert soup with a deep black hue and a unique flavour.


Winnie Ho, Johnny Ho and Ofa Ho of Full House Desserts

 

Full House’s new location across from the Yonge-Sheppard subway station has been open for about a week and the shop celebrated its grand opening Aug. 25.

Full House Desserts, Suite 121, 4750 Yonge St.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Byblos set to take over local landmark in midtown

Byblos set to take over local landmark in midtown

Plus, Buca is opening two more locations and other restaurant news north of Bloor.
Posted 1 week ago
First Look: Omni Palace features giant hand-pulled noodles in North York

First Look: Omni Palace features giant hand-pulled noodles in North York

Watch the chef transform the dough through a large window in the back.
Posted 2 weeks ago
Diwan unveils an enticing new menu inside the Aga Khan Museum

Diwan unveils an enticing new menu inside the Aga Khan Museum

Sri Lankan-born chef Shen Ousmand infuses each dish with the flavours of Colombo.
Posted 2 weeks ago
What ever happened to chef Jamie Kennedy?

What ever happened to chef Jamie Kennedy?

Toronto’s poster boy for local and organic cuisine transitions to laid-back farm life.
Posted 2 weeks ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module