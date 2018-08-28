Popular Hong Kong dessert shop now open in Toronto

The new location offers handmade pancakes stuffed with mango and whipped cream

By Mackenzie Patterson

Full House Desserts has just opened a new location at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue after 18 years of business as a destination for Hong Kong sweet treats in Richmond Hill. The popular dessert spot serves up sweet dishes like pancakes with mango and whipped cream filling and sweet walnut paste. Their signature offering, Full House mango sago, has a smoothie-like consistency and features fresh mango, fresh pomelo, sago and coconut milk.



Full House sago ($7.49)

The owners of Full House, husband and wife duo Johnny and Winnie Ho, opened the first location in Hong Kong when they saw a need for a sweet shop in their area.

“We started the business back in Hong Kong in the tourist area. Mostly they serve seafood and people always want something sweet after dinner so we thought, ‘Why don’t we open a sweet shop?’” Ho says. “We started with one and after the first year we had six more locations in the same area and then we expanded into China and we have about 500 stores now, it’s a big franchise.”

All of Full House’s desserts are handmade from scratch, and Ho says he’s probably made somewhere around one million pancakes in all his years in business. It’s taken decades of trial and error to get the light, airy and fine texture of the pancakes just right, but it seems the work has paid off.



HK mango pancake ($8.99)

“The pancakes are all handmade. We’ve tried using machines to make more volume but we always go back to just handmade because we look for quality. Machines don’t give me the quality I want,” Ho says.

The pancakes are stuffed with either a fresh mango or durian filling and a dollop of light whipped cream, and the result is truly scrumptious. Ho says fans of the dish come from far and wide just to visit Full House, giving the shop’s name true meaning.

“We have customers from Montreal, Ottawa and even the U.S. The crepe is really fine it’s more like marshmallow. It melts in your mouth,” he says.

Also on the Full House menu is the sweet almond paste, a simple yet refreshing "dessert soup" served cold. The sweet walnut paste has a thicker consistency than the almond paste, but its taste is just as rich, sweet and nutty. Finally, the sweet black sesame paste is another dessert soup with a deep black hue and a unique flavour.



Winnie Ho, Johnny Ho and Ofa Ho of Full House Desserts

Full House’s new location across from the Yonge-Sheppard subway station has been open for about a week and the shop celebrated its grand opening Aug. 25.

Full House Desserts, Suite 121, 4750 Yonge St.