New Etobicoke steakhouse named for Harry Barberian

The upscale restaurant will open on Bloor Street West in the next couple of weeks

By Jessica Wei

Published:

A sneak peek of the new restaurant before it opens

A trio of restaurateurs will be opening a new steakhouse in Etobicoke, in tribute to two of Toronto’s classic meat-loving institutions.

Arron Barberian and Pasquale Orgera came up in the legendary Barberian’s Steak House (a local landmark since it first opened in 1959) on Elm Street just north of the Eaton Centre downtown. S​oon they, along with a third owner, Corey Ladouceur (formerly of St. George’s Golf and Country Club), will be ready to open an intimate new restaurant called Harry’s –– named after the founder of Barberian’s and Arron’s father.

The location of Harry’s Steak House is also significant. It’s slated to open at the original home of the Black Angus Steakhouse near Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West (3277 Bloor St.), which moved down the street following a two-alarm fire in 2016.

The new digs will be able to seat 65, with 10 seats at the bar. The owners envision it to be an upscale, intimate space, with an open kitchen so patrons will be able to watch their steaks being grilled. Next year, they are hoping to open a 22-seat patio.


The new joint has not yet been unveiled to the public

 

Although they’re using Barberian’s famous steak spice, they insist this isn’t a franchise. “Barberian’s can never be duplicated, can never be franchised,” Orgera says. “It was something special on its own.”

Instead, Orgera says it’s just a venture by a group of people who have learned the business from the very best. “We are a classic steakhouse. We want to stay true to what a steakhouse is,” he adds.

The new Harry’s should be up and running in a matter of weeks.

Harry's Steak House (3277 Bloor St., 416-551-5864)

