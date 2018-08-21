Byblos set to take over local landmark in midtown

Plus, Buca is opening two more locations and other restaurant news north of Bloor

By Karen Stevens

A new Byblos location is coming to Yonge and Lawrence

There’s a lot happening in midtown these days, and some of the core’s top restaurateurs are taking notice, expanding into the less-saturated territory north of Bloor Street.

We may have lost Mark McEwan’s North 44, but in that space comes a new location for Byblos (2537 Yonge St.), the downtown upmarket Mediterranean restaurant with an outpost in Miami Beach. Menu offerings will be much the same as it’s southern locale, and plans are in motion for a winter 2018 opening.

Popular Italian restaurant Buca also has two uptown locations in the works. A new Bar Buca at Yonge and Eglinton is slated to open this fall, and another location is planned for Yonge ​and St. Clair next year. Offerings at the Eglinton Avenue location will be similar to the one on Portland Street, with an all-day Italian-inspired bar and café, plus a new pizza menu.

Finally the folks behind Terroni, a source for all things N​eapolitan, plan to open a restaurant inside the new development at Yonge and Montgomery in a joint venture with those from Cumbrae's. The 20,000 square foot store and restaurant is scheduled to open in spring 2019.

Only time will tell if this trend continues with the other big players from the core. But for those living north or Bloor, the new eateries can’t come fast enough.