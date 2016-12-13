First Look: Cadillac Jenkins is a new Caribbean snack bar on Queen West

By Yvonne Tsui

Whole grilled and jerked chicken with all of the sides Image: Yvonne Tsui

According to Tyrone Gale, owner of Cadillac Jenkins, Queen West’s newest Caribbean snack bar, the trifecta that makes for a good restaurant is a combination of good food, good music and good people. The restaurant’s moniker is actually Gale’s DJ name and his appreciation for good food came from spinning at places like Ascari Enoteca and Valdez.

The process of building Cadillac Jenkins can be best summed up by a 6 Degrees of Separation chart: Ryan Michailoff (formerly of Maple Leaf Tavern) was a roommate of Table 17’s then chef de cuisine (same owners of Ascari Enoteca). The cocktails Little Miss Sassi and The Rocksteady Negroni are a nod to Sassi and Rocky, from Gale’s days working front of house at Bier Markt, who helped perfect the recipes that Gale penned.



Owner Tyrone Gale (IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

The list is what can be called classics with an island twist such as the Cadillac Sour ($12) made with Flor de Caña rum and the Drown Your Sorrels ($11), with an homage to the perennial plant that is commonly used in Caribbean cuisine.

“I didn’t want to do a Caribbean restaurant,” says Gale.

But his girlfriend convinced him to stick to what he knew best. After all, she said, “who’s gonna tell you how to cook oxtail?”



Rae Nephew beef cheek patty (IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

Michailoff grew up with West Indian friends and says that his cooking is “not your grandma’s patties; if you want to get a $10 oxtail you can go to (places like) Albert’s to get it.”

He describes the food at Cadillac Jenkins as a Caribbean-inspired snack bar and just wants to make food that is “fun and approachable; food for people to enjoy.”



Jerk pork taco in roti shell (IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

The menu is small but concise, with eight snack items and two shared plates. One of which is the Whole Grilled Jerk Chicken ($39), six pieces of a chicken that has been brined for 12 hours, marinated for 72 before getting “a little kiss on the grill,” says Michailoff.

This comes with a side of rice and peas, coco bread and citrus cider slaw. It also comes as a single portion for $10 with a side of slaw.



Lobster Trini doubles with nine-pepper sauce (IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

Cadillac Jenkins has its own baker – Colin Gusek who worked with Michailoff at Maple Leaf Tavern. Everything is baked in-house save for the coco bread because they’re still trying to finesse that recipe. But the roti which serves as the shell for the Jerk Pork Taco ($8) and the pastry for the Rae & Nephew ($12), the beef cheek patty on the snack menu, sure make one wish all restaurants had their own in-house baker.

There’s also the Lobster Trini Doubles ($9) with scotch bonnet and pickled jalapeño sauce that is wedged between a fluffy, fried dough.

The menu will slowly transition to four to five staple items, plus a chalkboard menu of specials. For one, Michailoff hopes to have a patty of the day to rotate through a plethora of filling combinations.

From 5 – 7 p.m. they have happy hour specials featuring items from their snack menu: $6 fried jerk sandwich, $6 tacos, $5 doubles and $5 jerk chicken.



Mural by Polly Hawks (IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

The restaurant’s décor is made up of record album covers and a mural by artist Polly Hawkes, which is a mash-up of Jamaica’s national symbols. “Out of many, one people” the motto on the country’s coat of arms, the Doctor bird and the Lignum Vitae, its national flower. Gale says the quote also reminds him of Toronto and the city’s diverse ethnic peoples. And you better believe that Cadillac Jenkins is “here for the people and making good food” — one double and jerk pork taco at a time.

Cadillac Jenkins, 930 Queen St. W.



Drown Your Sorrels (IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)



Cadillac Sour (IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)



(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)



(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)



(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)



Snack-size jerk chicken (IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)