Gift Guide: All the gifts for the foodies on your list

By Amanda Nunes

Published:

Holiday macarons by Nadège

A selection of tasty and thoughtful gifts for your favourite foodie.

Breville Tea Maker
The ultimate gift for the tea lover, the Breville Tea Maker does it all. The tea basket automatically agitates tea leaves and sets the correct temperature and brew times for your tea type, resulting in the perfect cuppa every time. Breville Tea Maker ($349.99).

Bakers Gonna Bake Apron
Need we say more? Apron ($39.10) available on Etsy.ca.

House Doctor Plates
Dinner parties will go off without a hitch with these sleek marble plates. House Doctor Plates ($78) available from the Drake General Store.

Nadège Macaron Tower 
Impress fellow foodies with a stunning macaron tower from Nadège. For the holidays, they have reindeer macarons (Caramel Gingerbread) and Santa macarons (Hazelnut and chocolate). They also offer sweet and savory catering, so you don’t have to lift a finger. Macaron Tree ($56.50) at Nadège stores.

PC Crepe Maker 
Making crepes at home has never been easier with this crepe pan. It also doubles as a tortilla maker. PC Crepe Maker ($55) available where President’s Choice products are sold.

Bobbette & Belle: Classic Recipes from the Celebrated Pastry Shop 
This recipe book is the perfect gift for the home baker. Learn how to make popular favourites from the shop like homemade marshmallows and macarons. Bobbette & Belle: Classic Recipes from the Celebrated Pastry Shop ($35) from Indigo and Bobbette and Belle shops.

Brew Box 
Craft beer lovers will enjoy the Brewscovery Box, a curated collection of Ontario beers from at least 3 local breweries, delivered right to their door every month. The Brewscovery Box ($70).

Kuraidori Air Cooker
The newest must have kitchen gadget is the Air Cooker. Hot air whips up fried treats oil free! Kuraidori Air Cooker ($169.67) available at Home Hardware.

