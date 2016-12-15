Taste Test: With David Lee, the cheesecake connoisseur

By Post City Staff

Published:

Image: CJ Baek

It’s been a decade since we last tested T.O.’s top cheesecakes, so we asked chef David Lee, the brains behind Yorkville’s hottest new restaurant, Planta, to help us find the best slice in the city. Who takes the cake? Find out here. 

Winner: Indulge in dulce
Phipps Desserts, 1875 Leslie St., unit 21, $28.95
“It has caramel, a crust for texture and the right density. And it looks good, like you want to dive in.” 

Berry beautiful
Amadeus Patisserie, 7380 bathurst st., $33
“It’s a no-brainer. The Oreo crust is good, and it has fruit on top, but it tastes one-dimensional.” 

Pistachio perfection
Karelia Kitchen, 1194 Bloor St. W., $7 (individual size)
“It looks very cool, but it needs more pistachio to add texture, and the cherry jelly on top is not for me.” 

Intoxicating
Dufflet, 2638 Yonge st., $26
“It has a good amount of Grand Marnier, but it’s overpowering after a few bites. The look is nice, it’s got a lot of drama.” 

Raspberry rouge
Patisserie la Cigogne, 1626 Bayview Ave., $32.95
“It looks great, it tastes good, but it just doesn’t taste like a cheesecake. It has more of a mousse texture.” 

From Japan with love
Love Me Sweet, 7181 Yonge St., unit 16, $11
“It’s very light, very aerated and looks very Zen. It’s a no fuss cheesecake that wouldn’t make me feel guilty.” 

Mini but mighty
Mabel’s Bakery, 746 St. Clair Ave. W., $4.80 (individual size)
“I like the crust. It’s a little salty in a very good way, but there’s a little too many sour cherries in there.” 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Author, host and entrepreneur Trish Magwood on penning a top cookbook and her upcoming ventures

Author, host and entrepreneur Trish Magwood on penning a top cookbook and her upcoming ventures

From her hosting gig on the Food Network to penning bestselling cookbooks, Trish Magwood has become well-known in the world of food content. Her passion for media and publishing started at Branksome Hall.
Posted 3 days ago
Gift Guide: All the gifts for the foodies on your list

Gift Guide: All the gifts for the foodies on your list

A selection of tasty and thoughtful gifts for your favourite foodie.
Posted 6 days ago
First Look: Cadillac Jenkins is a new Caribbean snack bar on Queen West

First Look: Cadillac Jenkins is a new Caribbean snack bar on Queen West

Tyrone Gale is the owner of Cadillac Jenkins, Queen West’s newest Caribbean snack bar.
Posted 1 week ago
Eat this Minute: Midtown’s amazing butter chicken mac at Ji

Eat this Minute: Midtown’s amazing butter chicken mac at Ji

When it comes to comfort food, mac ’n’ cheese and butter chicken are at the top of the list. So when Pukka’s Harsh Chawla and Derek Valleau were finalizing the menu for Ji, their new Indian gastropub, there was a moment of genius.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module