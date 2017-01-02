Top ten food and restaurant stories of 2016

By David Ort

The interior at Fring's Image: CJ Baek

For diners, Toronto is one of the best cities in the world. We are a diverse, multicultural lot and our restaurant industry has grown to the point where top talent no longer flees state-side when they hit it big.

Our most popular food and drink stories covered a wide array of old and new restaurants; local independents to big chains; and every type of cuisine imaginable.

Here are the top ten for the restaurant category.

"Simplify your menu" has been a cliche piece of advice since Gordon Ramsey started serving his vitriol-laced version on TV over a decade ago, but Lbs takes the idea to a new level. Our First Look covers how their menu has basically just four main options.

American department stores came to Canada — in a big way — and the news that one of them, Saks Fifth Avenue, was partnering with O&B made headlines.

While downtown restaurant spaces tend to turn over quite quickly, there are some further uptown that have managed to hold on for several decades. One of these, The Steak Pit on Avenue Rd., was sold this year.

The progression from pop-up vendor to bricks-and-mortar restaurant is a popular course for restaurant entrepreneurs and Bombay Street Food Co. joined the list of successes this year.

Toronto is both awash in beer and pretty tolerant of Vancouver operations setting up shop here. The Donnelly Group combined the two when they brought Belfast Love to King West.

From the moment we broke the story that Guy Rawlings was leaving Bar Isabel to open a restaurant with Kim Montgomery (his wife) their venture has been a real obsession for Torontonians.

The big news for our Kates 100 list of Toronto's best restaurants was that it is now two lists: Spend a Little and Spend a Lot.

Sushi will likely always have a spot on Toronto's list of favourite cuisines and our guide to the best in the city was definitely popular.

Nothing says "celebrity restaurant venture" in Toronto quite like Susur Lee opening a new place with a hint of Drake's name being thrown around. That definitely helped pop our review of Fring's near the top of the list.

Not all of the restaurant stories in 2016 painted a rosy picture of newly-installed and freshly-designed menus. For our top story, Jon Sufrin took on the worrisome trend of boil-in-a-bag seafood restaurants proliferating across Toronto.