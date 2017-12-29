Chef Mark McEwan’s best three blind taste tests of 2017

By Post City Staff

It’s been a fun year partnering up with celeb chef Mark McEwan to taste test the city’s best items from bakeries, restaurants and more. But there were three tastings that stood out this year.

In October, McEwan helped us celebrate Diwali by tasting some of the best tandoori chicken in Toronto. As the man behind Diwan at the AGA Khan Museum, he had great insight to bring to the tasting. A local fave ended up taking home the top prize.

Who doesn’t love the age-old pairing of apple pie and vanilla ice cream? So we thought it best to ask McEwan to dive into the city’s best apple pies, as well as some gourmet ice cream from local shops to decide which pairing is the best for your holiday dessert.

Finally, one of our first (and one of our favourite) tastings with McEwan was charcuterie boards. These boards are the ultimate summertime snack, (heck, all-year-round snack) whether you’re out for dinner with family or friends or off to the local park to have a picnic (after the snow melts). They’re also just so pretty to look at!