Our 3 favourite cocktail stories of 2017

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Shameful Tiki Room’s Alana Nogueda emerges from the mist with a Volcano Bowl

Image: CJ Baek

Torontonians are rather well versed in the craft cocktail. With newbies populating the landscape faster that we can count, staying on track with the bar scene is a tough task. Of all the tipples we tried in 2017, these three stood out from the pack thanks to their unique spaces paired with their neat-o creations. Cheers!

On a walk past Figures in Yorkville, chances are you’d think it was a pop-up shop for graphic novel geeks. In fact, it’s both a retail space and, behind a secret door, a lounge where the cocktails are all inspired by cartoon heroes or villains.

Away from the hubbub of Dundas and Ossington (and those rowdy crowds) sits the Black Dice Cafe. This Japanese Rockabilly watering hole is a jewel of a find when it comes both decor and drinks offerings.

If you haven’t anxiously awaited your volcano bowl at Shameful Tiki Room, the city’s liveliest tiki bar, well what kind of bar fly are you? Grab some pals and get yourself to Parkdale asap. An experience cometh.

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

