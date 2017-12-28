Our 5 favourite profiles of Toronto food personalities from 2017

By Post City Staff

Published:

Janet Zuccarini (second from right) is behind some of Toronto’s biggest restaurants

Image: Food Network Canada

Toronto in 2017 was still pretty obsessed with that chef life. We profiled some of the city’s top culinary masters, learning everything from how a local resto empire began with a Thailand love connection to the story behind a feminist dinner party. Here are our top five chef profiles from the past year.

Chefs who also happen to be women, putting on a feminist dinner party? Thanks to the Drake Hotel’s Alexandra Feswick, this was one of 2017’s top foodie events. We profiled Feswick and got the details on how it all came to be.

When mister $5,300 sake and sushi pizza himself declared that he was a’ comin’ to Toronto, people were thrilled. We got the scoop from super chef Akira Back on his now-open T.O. eatery.

Beloved chef Victor Barry first wowed Torontonians with his fancypants Splendido, then turned the dining world on its head with Piano Piano before opening up his spirited Café Cancan right across the street. We learned how he does it all in our chef profile.

When you think of Thai food in Toronto, one name always floats to the top: chef Nuit Regular. But there’s a love story woven into her culinary journey and we went back to the start. Naturally, it all began in Thailand...

Powerhouse restaurateur Janet Zuccarini did Toronto right with her roster of restos (Gusto 101, Trattoria Nervosa, etc.) but then she went and wowed America with Felix. We spoke with the restaurateur with the golden touch prior to her latest T.O. opening, Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen.

