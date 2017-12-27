The 3 hot restaurant dishes we discovered in 2017

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Halal Guy's chicken and beef gyro combo platter

This year, we scoured the city each month for the hottest item to mow down on. From popcorn chicken to fresh pasta to a platter loaded with meat, we tried it all (well, almost). Behold our top three items to eat in 2017.   

Madame Boeuf Burger from Madame Boeuf and Flea - We fell for Anthony Rose’s backyard eatery. Picnic tables, retro concert posters and casual party vibes? All about it. Fortunately, his food stands up to the atmosphere; his Madame Boeuf Burger seduces with its beef patty (made with chuck, brisket and hanger) and lotsa Roquefort cheese.

Chomp on the chicken and beef gyro combo platter from Halal Guys - When New York City import the Halal Guys first trotted onto the Yonge Street strip, it’s save to say that Torontonians lost it a bit. Naturally, we had to check out what was drawing the lines, indulging in their tasty chicken and beef gyro platter.

Deep Dish Pizza from Double Ds - But, if there was one thing that got locals all hot and heavy in 2017, it was the arrival of Chicago-style pizza on the foodscape. Prior to the opening of Double D’s (initially just on Gerrard East), Toronto didn’t have much in terms of deep-dish pizza, so obviously, we went cuckoo for it.

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

You may also like...

The 5 top Joanne Kates restaurant reviews from 2017

The 5 top Joanne Kates restaurant reviews from 2017

This year Joanne Kates, our noted restaurant reviewer, ate her way around the city’s best (and sometimes not-so-best) restaurants. Here are her top five reviews from 2017, which thankfully include the terms "curmudgeon," "hipsterville" and "borderline hostile."
Posted 5 days ago
Five things every parent needs to know about cannabis today

Five things every parent needs to know about cannabis today

The younger generation of cannabis enthusiasts takes pride in their cannabis knowledge, moving beyond the simple smoking of a joint. Some of these now popular methods are vaporizing, slathering on infused topicals, toking extract-filled pens and dabbing (not the dance) concentrates.
Posted 6 days ago
Restaurant Review: The Broadview Hotel’s glassed-in rooftop eatery is all about grown-up bar eats for cool cats

Restaurant Review: The Broadview Hotel’s glassed-in rooftop eatery is all about grown-up bar eats for cool cats

Erik Joyal and John Sinopoli, who’ve opened several restos together, are in charge of the food at the Broadview, a project of Streetcar Crowsnest, which put $26 million into a three-year reno of the old pile built in 1891 — now a boutique hotel with three restaurant/bar spaces. Bye bye Jilly’s strip club, hello hipsters. They’re calling it the Drake of the east end.
Posted 6 days ago
Our 3 favourite cocktail stories of 2017

Our 3 favourite cocktail stories of 2017

Torontonians are rather well versed in the craft cocktail. With newbies populating the landscape faster that we can count, staying on track with the bar scene is a tough task. Of all the tipples we tried in 2017, these three stood out from the pack thanks to their unique spaces paired with their neat-o creations. Cheers!
Posted 7 days ago
