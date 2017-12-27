The 3 hot restaurant dishes we discovered in 2017

By Karolyne Ellacott

Halal Guy's chicken and beef gyro combo platter

This year, we scoured the city each month for the hottest item to mow down on. From popcorn chicken to fresh pasta to a platter loaded with meat, we tried it all (well, almost). Behold our top three items to eat in 2017.

Madame Boeuf Burger from Madame Boeuf and Flea - We fell for Anthony Rose’s backyard eatery. Picnic tables, retro concert posters and casual party vibes? All about it. Fortunately, his food stands up to the atmosphere; his Madame Boeuf Burger seduces with its beef patty (made with chuck, brisket and hanger) and lotsa Roquefort cheese.

Chomp on the chicken and beef gyro combo platter from Halal Guys - When New York City import the Halal Guys first trotted onto the Yonge Street strip, it’s save to say that Torontonians lost it a bit. Naturally, we had to check out what was drawing the lines, indulging in their tasty chicken and beef gyro platter.

Deep Dish Pizza from Double Ds - But, if there was one thing that got locals all hot and heavy in 2017, it was the arrival of Chicago-style pizza on the foodscape. Prior to the opening of Double D’s (initially just on Gerrard East), Toronto didn’t have much in terms of deep-dish pizza, so obviously, we went cuckoo for it.