The 5 top Joanne Kates restaurant reviews from 2017

By Post City Staff

Published:

Grey Gardens

Image: CJ Baek

This year Joanne Kates, our noted restaurant reviewer, ate her way around the city’s best (and sometimes not-so-best) restaurants. Here are her top five reviews from 2017, which thankfully include the terms "curmudgeon," "hipsterville" and "borderline hostile."

If you’re going to read one Joanne Kates review this year, make it this one on Brothers. That aforementioned term ‘curmudgeon’ is nestled in its midst, but she looks beyond and focuses on the food emerging from the rather clever kitchen.

Have you been living under a rock? If you have, then news of Craig Harding’s magnificent La Palma will be news to your ears. Read on to discover how this place delivers basic Italiana with a side of ‘snazzy.’

First Cava. Then Chabrol. Then Atlas. This duo — chef Doug Penfold and Niall McCotter — sure know how to make a resto sing. Kates dives headfirst into their new ode to Morocco in this review.  

Kates gets into how exactly how Canis managed to fix the prix fixe for her. If you haven’t made a reso by the review’s end, it’s time to rethink your approach to life.

Joanne Kates is wowed by the food at Grey Gardens, Jen Agg’s latest Toronto resto. Who is Agg? A restaurant visionary, that’s who.

