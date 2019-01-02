Oretta has a new tasting menu in Toronto

The popular Italian restaurant's chef personalizes each seven-course dining experience

By Saliha Chattoo

The colourful parade of plates matches the resto's colourful interior

Oretta has recently welcomed executive chef Gabriele Di Marco, whose expertise in southern Italian fare has rejuvenated the menu inside the King West haunt. In addition to new menu items, guests can come in for a special experience: the Southern Italian Degustazione Chef’s Tasting Menu for lunch or dinner ($65 per person for groups of four or more).

It begins with a tableside visit from chef Di Marco. He gets a sense of each diners’ preferences and any dietary restrictions and then curates a one-of-a-kind seven course experience for the group. Di Marco highlights smaller versions of the concepts and flavours that he has brought to Oretta’s new menu, while staying true to the Italian family-style dining that he is passionate about. “My goal here is to make people feel like they’re in Italy, without flying to Italy,” describes Di Marco.

The stunning interior of Oretta with it’s signature art deco walls, majestic archways, and soaring ceilings—all from Commute Design who have worked on Toronto favourites like Byblos and Alo—is the perfect backdrop to this curated dining experience.

First up comes a parade of small dishes. “I like to bring many dishes at once, so people start sharing food,” explains Di Marco. “It’s the Italian way.” Porcini arancini is served on a bed of arugula with a dollop of thyme aioli and topped with a thin slice of white truffle.

Next comes bruschetta, which will change seasonally. December’s edition is a delicate piece of crisp onion bread topped with a layer of stracciatella cheese, basil pesto and a pickled anchovy.

Polipo, 4oz of charred octopus tentacle tossed in salmoriglio is served atop a crostini and finished with a mouth-watering medley of chickpea puree, red pepper jam, pancetta, olives and fennel seeds.

The piemonte pizza has a base of truffle crema and is topped with fior di latte, three types of mushrooms, toma cheese and roasted garlic. As with all of the pizzas on Oretta’s menu, you can opt to make it gluten-free.

The housemade pasta for the ravioli e funghi is filled with ricotta and served in a delicious butter and porcini sauce with mushrooms, white wine and truffle oil.

The linguine ai frutti di mare​ features a housemade vegan noodle served with mussels, shrimp and bay scallops. The sauce starts with a shrimp stock; the deeply satisfying seafood base is enhanced by the vibrant flavours of the cherry tomatoes and lemon oil.

Tagliata di manzo is a perfectly prepared 9oz flatiron steak with a rosemary, garlic and a chestnut polenta marinade that adds a delicious crispness to each bite. This dish is served with a side of barley risotto, parsnip puree, pickled squash and delicious butternut squash that is slow cooked with maple syrup and vanilla.

The pistachio tiramisu is a heavenly treat made with Sicilian pistachios, mascarpone and rum. The cannolo Siciliano is based on one of chef Di Marco’s grandmother’s recipes. It’s filled with ricotta and candied fruit, creating a medley of delicate, unforgettable flavours.

The well-composed dishes are beautiful new additions to Oretta’s offerings that merge modern style with traditional Italian hospitality.

Oretta, 633 King St. W., 416-944-1932