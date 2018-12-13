Rag Doll Eatery dishes comfort food with a rock 'n' roll edge in Toronto

Find burgers, wings and vegan options at Yonge and Eglinton's new restaurant

By Yvonne Tsui

The Fleetwood Mac ‘n’ cheese tater tots at Rag Doll Eatery (IMAGES: YVONNE TSUIi)

Rag Doll Eatery is now open in the space that formerly housed Dutch snack bar Noorden. Rock music from the ’80s and ’90s fills the new eatery, where the focus is on comfort food. The name “Rag Doll” is a nod to the Aerosmith song, but it also holds a deeper meaning for owner Pandora Volkov. “A rag doll is something that as a child provides you comfort. It’s very malleable and easygoing,” she says. This concept is reflected in the relaxed inclusive atmosphere of the restaurant.

“I’ve been in the industry for 25 years and it was always my dream to own my own restaurant,” Volkov says. “I wanted to create a space with a chill vibe serving comfort foods, but [foods] that don’t necessarily have to be the deep fried bad-for-you stuff.”

As a vegan, Volkov says that options are limited. “When I go out with my friends it’s like here’s a piece of lettuce and maybe some lentils,” she says. Meanwhile, her friends aren’t into the vegan restaurants she suggests. So she’s created a space where there’s something for everyone to enjoy, regardless of dietary needs or choices.



Meat and vegan options are found in this colourful spread at Rag Doll Eatery



In the kitchen, Pandora has entrusted chef Laura Gallivan (George Street Diner) to bring her vision to life. They were introduced by a mutual friend, Tyler Enis, who thought they two would “get on like a house on fire.” And the rest, they say, is history.

“We’re doing comfort food but it speaks to a wider audience,” says chef Gallivan. “[There’s] some stuff for the carnivores, some great stuff for vegetarians and vegans. We’re covering the gamut of food sensitivities and food diet choices and leaving nobody left out.” Overall, she says, “I just love to feed people comfort food — familiar but a little fun, with big flavor.”



Rag Doll Eatery's Funkytown chicken wings



The Funkytown chicken wings ($14.50) are baked instead of fried with a side of carrot and celery sticks. You can choose from homemade dipping sauces ranging from zen (mild) to wicked (hot).

On the leafier side, the strawberry fields salad ($15.50) features strawberries and feta cheese atop a bed of spinach, red onion and avocado tossed in a white balsamic poppy seed vinaigrette.



The Rag Doll burger plated with twisted chips on a stick



Moving onto mains, the 8-ounce locally sourced Rag Doll burger ($16.50) topped with white cheddar, romaine lettuce, red onion and Rag Doll sauce sits on a house made grilled focaccia bun. It’s served with twisted chips (potato chips on a stick) or garden salad.

The Fleetwood Mac ‘n’ cheese tater tots ($17) is a gooey three-cheese creation topped with the namesake roasted bites of potato.

Do save some room for dessert. The three-tier red velvet cake ($11) is definitely a showstopper. They also make a killer no-fuss New York cheesecake ($12) that rivals those served at the Cheesecake Factory.



The red velvet cake is a popular fave



As for drinks, their signature cocktail is the tequila-based Rag Doll Caesar ($10) made with with Clamato, horseradish and olive juice. The Bring me to Life ($10) is a twist on a whisky sour with ginger ale.

On tap is the refreshing Rag Doll Lager ($5.75). Fifty cents from each pint get donated to the Parkinsons Society in memory of Pandora’s father.

Rag Doll Eatery is opening for weekend brunch in a few weeks, but for now you can join them for lunch or dinner.

Ragdoll Eatery, 2110 Yonge St., (416)-523-9770