Sumptuous stocking stuffers for foodies

Four Canadian cookbooks that will make great gifts this holiday season

By Karen Stevens

Published:

The Last Schmaltz: A Very Serious Cookbook
by Anthony Rose and Chris Johns
The king of comfort food himself teams up with writer Chris Johns to share his recipes and dish out stories of his career in the Toronto restaurant biz. The scrapbook-style layout adds to the conversational, playful tone of this nostalgia-filled love letter to Rose’s restaurants and some of T.O.’s beloved faves.

Matty Matheson: A Cookbook
by Matty Matheson
Matty Matheson’s big personality shines through everything he touches, from restaurants to TV shows: there’s no denying that this guy loves food. In his new cookbook, the Viceland star shares memories and recipes from his career. With new takes on classics like seafood chowder and restaurant dishes like Matheson’s famous P&L burger, both fans and staunch foodies will find dishes to love.

Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse
by Frederic Morin, David McMillan and Meredith Erickson
From the team behind Joe Beef in Montreal comes this compendium of 150 recipes to help readers eat decadently in end times (and even beyond). 

Toronto Eats: 100 Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Restaurants
by Amy Rosen 
An essential for Toronto’s foodies, this classic from award-winning journalist and cookbook author Amy Rosen showcases 100 recipes from 50 of your favourite chefs in the 6ix.  

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Meet Toronto's local food waste warriors

Meet Toronto's local food waste warriors

From a Forest Hill techie to a free library foodie
Posted 2 days ago
Holiday gift guide: Five cool coats for Toronto outdoors lovers

Holiday gift guide: Five cool coats for Toronto outdoors lovers

Hot winter jackets offer cool new looks for winters in Toronto
Posted 2 days ago
Casa La Palma brings a taste of Palm Springs to Toronto

Casa La Palma brings a taste of Palm Springs to Toronto

Second-storey lounge is the late night sister of chef Craig Harding's Dundas West resto
Posted 2 days ago
Chef Mark McEwan tries Toronto's best chocolate bark

Chef Mark McEwan tries Toronto's best chocolate bark

Sweet treats from the city's top cocoa purveyors are sampled in this holiday taste test
Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module