Sumptuous stocking stuffers for foodies

Four Canadian cookbooks that will make great gifts this holiday season

By Karen Stevens

The Last Schmaltz: A Very Serious Cookbook

by Anthony Rose and Chris Johns

The king of comfort food himself teams up with writer Chris Johns to share his recipes and dish out stories of his career in the Toronto restaurant biz. The scrapbook-style layout adds to the conversational, playful tone of this nostalgia-filled love letter to Rose’s restaurants and some of T.O.’s beloved faves.

Matty Matheson: A Cookbook

by Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson’s big personality shines through everything he touches, from restaurants to TV shows: there’s no denying that this guy loves food. In his new cookbook, the Viceland star shares memories and recipes from his career. With new takes on classics like seafood chowder and restaurant dishes like Matheson’s famous P&L burger, both fans and staunch foodies will find dishes to love.

Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse

by Frederic Morin, David McMillan and Meredith Erickson

From the team behind Joe Beef in Montreal comes this compendium of 150 recipes to help readers eat decadently in end times (and even beyond).

Toronto Eats: 100 Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Restaurants

by Amy Rosen

An essential for Toronto’s foodies, this classic from award-winning journalist and cookbook author Amy Rosen showcases 100 recipes from 50 of your favourite chefs in the 6ix.